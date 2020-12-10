What Time Does 'The Wilds' Release On Amazon Prime Video? See Details Here

In the past few months, OTT platforms have been in competition with each other. Various streaming service platforms have managed to keep the audience entertained with their shows and movies. Amazon Prime Video has also succeeded in keeping its subscribers glued to their screens with a wide variety of shows and movies. The OTT platform is now back again to greet its audience with a drama series titled The Wilds. The plot of the show revolves around a group of girls who are stranded on a deserted island. As The Wilds release date 2020 is edging to a close, a lot of people have been curious to know about The Wilds release time and have been thinking about what time does The Wilds release on Amazon Prime Video. Here is a look at The Wilds release time and date on Amazon Prime Video.

The Wilds release date 2020

The Wilds series will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, December 11, 2020. This means that the viewers from around the world can watch the drama series in just a few hours from now. Any user with an active Amazon Prime subscription can watch The Wilds on Amazon Prime Video on their devices anytime from tomorrow. Here is a look at The Wilds release time on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read | What Time Does 'Shrikant Bashir' Release On Sony Liv? Know Date And Time

Also Read | What Time Does 'The Big Show Show' Release On Netflix? Details About Part 2 Of Sitcom

What time does The Wilds release on Amazon Prime Video?

According to a report by Decider, Amazon Prime Video is known to release all their shows at 12 AM GMT. Therefore, The Wilds series is also expected to follow the same pattern and release the show at midnight of December 11, 2020, according to GMT. This means that the show will be releasing at 7 PM EST and 4 PM PT. The subscribers of Amazon Prime in India can stream the show from 5.30 AM while the viewers in Australia can watch the show from 11 AM.

Also Read | What Time Does 'Rose Island' Release On Netflix? Here Are Details Of Rosa Based Story

Also Read | What Time Does ;The Surgeon's Cut' Release On Netflix? Find Out Here

About The Wilds

The Wilds is an upcoming coming of age drama series on Amazon Prime Video. The series features an ensemble cast with several talented young actors like Rachel Griffiths, Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause among others in pivotal roles. The official description about The Wilds on Amazon Prime Video reads as, “A group of teen girls from different backgrounds must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they've all endured. There’s just one twist to this thrilling Drama - these girls did not end up on this island by accident.” Here is a look at The Wilds trailer.

Image Credits: The WIlds Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.