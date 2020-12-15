'Lord Of The Rings' Actor John Rhys-Davies Speaks About Securing J.R.R. Tolkien's House

John Ronald Reuel Tolkien, aka J.R.R. Tolkein, who is best known for his high fantasy works including The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, rose to fame after filmmaker Peter Jackson adapted his work into three superhit films. Although ardent fans of the fantasy films can visit the sets of the blockbuster films in New Zealand, there is no location for avid admirers of the legendary author to gather and celebrate his body of work. Thus, a couple of actors who starred in the film adaptations of Tolkien's books, including John Rhys-Davies have taken the initiative to secure his real house located in 20 Northmoor Road, Oxford, England.

Unlike other writers of his stature, there is no centre devoted to J.R.R. Tolkien anywhere in the world. Yet. @ProjNorthmoor https://t.co/pzMg8Yk2t2 pic.twitter.com/jx2r5MVbcw — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) December 2, 2020

The Lord Of The Rings cast members raise funds to secure J.R.R. Tolkien's house

A couple of actors who starred in film adaptations of J.R.R. Tolkien's books including John Rhys-Davies, Martin Freeman and Ian McKellen to name a few are aiming to raise enough funds for securing Tolkien's Oxford house and renovating it for guests. Earlier this month, they launched 'Project Northmoor' after the late author's home, where he wrote The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings, went on sale. With the initiative, they aim to purchase and renovate the home so that "the guest can experience what it would have been like to call on the Professor in 1940", explains the official website of Project Northmoor.

According to the website, "You would be able to be a guest at the Centre by booking into its programme of retreats, writing seminars and other cultural events, or join in virtually with the online programme".

Now, John Rhys-Davies, who played the role Gilmi in the LOTR trilogy, spoke about the same in an interview with EW. During his interview with the online portal, John explained how there's no focal point for fans of the author across the world. Thus, they are looking forward to securing his house and establishing a literary centre there. Elaborating more about the same, the 76-year-old stated that it would be great for a Tolkien fan to be able to visit his real house as he expressed being sure they can recreate his study for the guests.

