Viggo Mortensen Shares His Thoughts On Making 'The Lord Of The Rings' Series Like GOT

The Lord of the Rings is among the most appreciated film series around the globe. A prequel television series is under development at Amazon Prime Video by J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay. Now the trilogy actor Viggo Mortensen has shared his thoughts on the upcoming show.

Viggo Mortensen on 'The Lord of the Rings' series trying to be 'Game of Thrones'

One of the main protagonists in The Lord of the Rings trilogy is Aragorn, played by Viggo Mortensen. Based on J. R. R. Tolkien’s novel, a new small-screen series adaption is on its way to Amazon. Earlier, there were rumours on social media that the show will feature explicit adult content like GOT which worried that fans.

Now in a recent interview with NME, Viggo Mortensen was asked if he knows about the fans' concern about the series being too adult. He said that he does not know if the makers would try to make the Lord of the Rings TV show like Games of Thrones and have a certain level of arbitrary violence and stuff. The actor stated that he knows executive producer and series filmmaker J. A. Bayona, who is a Spanish director and a “very talented” person. He mentioned that the show developers are filming it in New Zealand, so he would imagine that they would have the benefit from the advice of trilogy director Peter Jackson and maybe some of the crew members, as the movies were also shot at the same location. Mortensen asserted that he would think that they have every opportunity to do it right. They have a good example to follow, he noted.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy director Peter Jackson has recently remastered the movies in 4K. Viggo Mortensen was asked if he would like to explore any part of Aragorn’s story a bit more. The actor said that there was a scene which was shot as a short memory flashback. He stated that it was from the courtship days when he first met Arwen, and they shot it just before they were taking a break, so he was clean-shaven and prettied up. Mortensen mentioned that they tried to make him look as young as possible. He had different hair and was dressed like an elf. It was a scene from the book where they are walking in this flowery meadow. He asserted that it was a beautiful sequence but obviously it was not needed for the movie. So, he has never seen it, but he enjoyed shooting that scene. "It will be nice to see it actually, it is not in the extended editions either", he noted.

