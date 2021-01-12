Lori Harvey: Here's All You Need To Know About The Dating Life Of The Model

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan have made their relationship official with an adorable Instagram post. Fans of the two celebrities were delighted with the news and wished the best for the happy couple. Lori Harvey in the past has been in the news for several dating rumours with renowned celebrities. Thus here is a look at some of her past relationships prior to dating People’s Sexiest Man Alive, Michael B. Jordan.

Here's all you need to know about the dating life of the model

Also Read | How To Watch 'Sex And The City' Online For Free? Take A Look At The Step By Step Guide

Lori Harvey is the daughter of Steve Harvey. She was first featured as a model for a runway show when she modelled for Dolce & Gabbana in 2017. Since then, the model gained tremendous fame and has walked the ramp for the brand several times. According to Cheatsheet, in 2019 Lori Harvey dated hip hop legend Diddy. In 2019, the duo made headlines after they were spotted vacationing together. Fans were initially surprised due to the huge age gap between the two, however, things did not last long between them and the couple split soon enough. However, the news that got people raising their eyebrows was the fact that Lori started dating Diddy shortly after she broke up with his son.

Also Read | Justin Bieber Shares Wife Hailey's Bikini Picture, Fans Deem Them 'goals'

Also Read | Michael B Jordan Launches Hoops Dreams Classic To Showcase HBCU Basketball In His Hometown

According to the news portal mentioned above, Diddy did not confirm to have dated Lori back then. However numerous images of the two began surfacing on the net which led to solidifying their dating rumours. The end of 2019 saw Harvey dating Future, he was the ex-boyfriend of Ciara at the time when the couple began dating each other. Future and Lori Harvey were linked together for the second time after their initial dating rumours in 2018. However, their relationship too was short-lived and the couple called it quits in August. Lori Harvey dated a number of rappers prior to Diddy and Future. According to the portal, she was also linked with Trey Songz and appeared on several Instagram posts with him. Meek Mill too rapped about her in one of his rap tracks.

Also Read | Michael B. Jordan Makes His Relationship 'Instagram Official' With GF Lori Harvey; See Pic

Lori Harvey was also engaged once to soccer player Memphis Depay. She dated the soccer star in 2016 and Depay asked for her hand in marriage in 2017, a year after they dated. Lori Harvey did say yes to him at the time, however, things did not last long between the two as the couple parted ways in 2018.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.