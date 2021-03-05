Lori Loughlin Seen For The First Time In Two Months After Her Release From Prison

Fuller House star Lori Loughlin was released from prison at the end of December 2020 after she was found guilty for her role in a college admissions scandal codenamed "Operation Varsity Blues". On Tuesday morning, March 2, Lori Loughlin was spotted doing community service in Los Angeles, where she was photographed for the first time since she completed her time in prison two months back.

According to Page Six, Loughlin (56) partnered with Project Angel Food to hand out bagged meals. The website reported that the organisation "prepares and delivers healthy meals" to people who are impacted by serious illnesses, bringing relief to them. Read on to know more about what happened to Lori Loughlin.

What happened to Lori Loughlin?

Lori Laughlin was released from federal prison in Dublin, California on December 28, last year, after serving nearly two months for her role in the high profile college admissions scandal. Back in May 2020, Lori had admitted guilty to committing one count of wire and mail fraud, while her husband, fashion designer Massimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to one core count of wire and mail fraud and one count of "honest services wire and mail fraud". The couple were accused of bribing the college authorities $500,000 to secure admission for both their daughters. They had reportedly paid the bribe for getting their daughters admitted into the University of California as recruits to the universities rowing crew team, even though neither ever participated in the sport.

On August 21 last year, a judge had approved the couple's plea, sentencing Lori to two months in jail, a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service. Her husband Giannulli (57), received five months in jail, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service. Lori Laughlin reported to FCI-Dublin in Northern California on October 30 to serve her sentence while Massimo was sent into a federal prison in Lompoc, near Santa Barbara, on November 19, 2020. He is still serving his sentence and will be released by April 2021.

More about Lori Loughlin

Lori Laughlin is well known for her performance as Rebecca Donaldson-Katsopolis in the ABC sitcom Full House (1988–1995) and its Netflix sequel Fuller House (2016–2018). Loughlin is also known for her roles of Jody Travis in The Edge of Night (1980–1983), Debbie Wilson in The CW series 90210 (2008–2012), Jennifer Shannon in the Garage Sale Mystery television film series, and Abigail Stanton in When Calls the Heart (2014–2019).

