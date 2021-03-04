Man After Getting Vaccinated Does Bhangra On A Frozen Lake In Canada, Watch Video

A video of a Sikh man doing the bhangra on a frozen lake is going viral on social video. Gurdeep Pandher, a resident of Canada celebrated receiving the COVID-19 vaccine by doing the traditional Indian dance Bhangra. He shared the video on his Twitter account and netizens are elated to see the dancing video.

Bhangra video catches netizens attention

Gurdeep Pandher has shared the video on his micro-blogging site where he can be seen dancing to dhol beats. He has posted the video alongside the caption, "Yesterday evening I received my Covid-19 vaccine. Then I went to a frozen lake to dance Bhangra on it for joy, hope and positivity, which I'm forwarding across Canada and beyond for everyone's health and wellbeing." Since being shared, the video has gathered 2.7 million views and over 117K likes. Take a look at the video

Yesterday evening I received my Covid-19 vaccine. Then I went to a frozen lake to dance Bhangra on it for joy, hope and positivity, which I'm forwarding across Canada and beyond for everyone's health and wellbeing. pic.twitter.com/8BS0N7zVZK — Gurdeep Pandher of Yukon (@GurdeepPandher) March 2, 2021

On the 2nd day after receiving my Covid-19 vaccine, I danced Punjabi Bhangra outside of my cabin in wilderness for joy, hope & positivity. Nearly 2 million people my yesterday's video on Twitter. I'm happy I was able to raise awareness about vaccine for wellness of all people. pic.twitter.com/nu9VhCdrka — Gurdeep Pandher of Yukon (@GurdeepPandher) March 3, 2021

Read: What Is The Stinky Fish Challenge? Netizens React To The Gut Wrenching Viral Challenge

Read: Meghan Markle Wears Late Princess Diana’s Bracelet During Oprah Winfrey Interview

Netizens took to the comments section to praise the bhangra moves of Gurdeep Pandher. One user commented, "You give smile and joy to everyone who see your videos. Thank you for that much-needed break from the harsh situation we have lived in the past year." Another user wrote, "I can feel your hope and positivity all the way from here in southern Ontario." "This is wonderful! Thank you, it made me smile", commented another user.

Read: Florida Man Creates 'flat Tom Rug' From 'Tom And Jerry', Netizens Can't Wait To Buy

Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Portrait Created With Rubik's Cubes By Russian Artist Goes Viral: WATCH

'Dancing Dad’ From US Grooves To Chammak Challo

Meanwhile, Ricky Pond, popularly known as ‘dancing dad’ for his dance covers on various Indian songs has shared a video and this time he was seen grooving on the popular Bollywood song Chammak Challo along with his wife Roxanne. Sung by Akon and Hamsika Iyer, the chartbuster from Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra. One has previously been a part of many dance covers. However, Pond clip, which features him in Indian kurta-pyjama has left the internet swayed. In the video, both of them donning traditional Indian attire perform a modified version of the signature steps.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.