Captain America: The First Avenger To Endgame; Films To Watch Before Marvel's New Series

Marvel Entertainment Studio is all set to release its much-anticipated series The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. The series will have 6 episodes and will be releasing on 19th March. So, here are some movies that fans should watch before The Falcon And The Winter Soldier releases.

Movies to watch before the release of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will centre around Sam Wilson aka The Falcon and Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. Both were Captain America's sidekicks in the MCU. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will be reprising the roles of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier respectively. The show takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and the loss of Captain America. Here are some movies to watch before the release of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

1. Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain America: The First Avenger serves as the debut of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also introduces Bucky Barnes. The movie is important to understand the relationship between Steve Rogers (aka Captain America) and Bucky Barnes (aka The Winter Soldier). Their bond will be covered in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

2. Captain America: The Winter Soldier

This movie shows how Bucky Barnes became The Winter Soldier and also introduces Sam Wilson as the Falcon. This movie would be the first time The Winter Soldier and The Falcon came face to face. The Winter Soldier serves the role of the main antagonist of the movie.

3. Avengers: Age of Ultron

The movie doesn't show The Winter Soldier in any of the scenes but it does show The Falcon. The movie shows how Sam Wilson's Falcon became a part of the Avengers. At the end of the movie, Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff train the new Avengers which include The Falcon, Wanda Maximoff, Rhodes and Vision.

4. Captain America: Civil War

The movie gives fans a glimpse of how The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will look like when they team up. The movie showcased a rift between the Avengers with Captain America vs Iron man. Tony Stark finds out that The Winter Soldier killed his parents. Steve Roger tries to tell Stark that Bucky was brainwashed but Stark refuses to listen. Iron Man attacks Winter Soldier and destroys his bionic arm. Later in the movie, it is seen that The Winter Soldier decides to cryogenic sleep in Wakanda until a cure for his brainwashing is found.

5. Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War is an important movie to understand the timeline of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. It also showcases the reunion of Bucky Barnes with Steve Rogers in Wakanda. The snap of Thanos takes place in the movie which vanishes half of Earth's population, including Barnes and Wilson.

6. Avengers: Endgame

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is based on the events that happened during the Avengers: Endgame. One of the themes of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is the loss of Captain America that takes place in Avengers: Endgame. Also, Captain America is seen giving his shield to Sam Wilson, indicating that he should be the next Captain America.

