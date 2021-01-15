Lorraine Kelly Reacts To Elizabeth Olsen's Recent Interview Blunder Being Pointed Out

Scottish television presenter Lorraine Kelly spoke to Elizabeth Olsen on her show recently. During the candid chat which was conducted via a video call, she talked about the delayed filming of the sequel of Dr Strange which also stars Olsen. But Lorraine Kelly accidentally mispronounced the name of the movie as Dr Strangelove which is a 1964 movie. A Twitter user pointed this mistake out to which Kelly gave a quirky reply. Read ahead to know what Lorraine Kelly's reply was.

Lorraine Kelly's mistake pointed out by a Twitter user

During her interview with Elizabeth Olsen, Lorraine Kelly accident mispronounced the name of the actor's upcoming movie Dr Strange as Dr Strangelove. This mistake was pointed out by a Twitter user who tweeted saying that Lorraine does not appear to be a Marvel fan. They also wrote the mispronounced movie and added a laughing emoji as well. This caught Lorraine's eye to which she has replied by saying that she is an 'eejit'. She also wrote that she realised it too late but corrected herself in time.

I know! I’m an eejit - realised it too late but corrected myself - big Marvel fan xx https://t.co/MPVKUwBuao — Lorraine (@reallorraine) January 14, 2021

As someone with M.E I have eejit moments every day, thanks to cognitive problems, so just take yours as a forgiven blip 😀👍🦋 #MyalgicEncephalomyelitis #Letsdoitforme #InvestinMEResearch #Spoonies — Let's Do It for ME! (@LetsDoIt4ME) January 14, 2021

You did indeed!! Nice save but it was hilarious. I wonder if Benedict knows his movie has a whole new slant!! At least we can rely on Lorraine to make us laugh each day 😀 — It's not me! (@dazm73) January 14, 2021

I love you Lorraine XXXXX — Davy Dunlop LFC (@string1979) January 14, 2021

Lorraine Kelly asked Elizabeth Olsen about the delayed filming of the movie's sequel. To this, Elizabeth replied that they are hoping to start the shoot next week. She also added that it is quite a testing system going on currently. She also elaborated that nobody on the sets of the movie had tested positive for COVID-19 during the two months they were filming.

Dr Strange in The Multiverse of Madness is slated to release in March 2022. Elizabeth Olsen will be reprising her role as Wanda while Benedict Cumberbatch will be seen in the character of Dr Stephen Strange. The movie is the sequel to the 2016 Marvel movie Dr Strange. The movie is directed by Sam Raimi. The cast of the movie also stars Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong and Xochitl Gomez.

Elizabeth Olsen's miniseries WandaVision has released on Disney+ Hotstar on January 15. The plot of the movie series revolves around Wanda and Vision living in an ideal neighbourhood. But they soon start to realise that things are not as good as they appear to be. The series is directed by Jac Schaeffer.

Image courtesy- @lorrainekellysmith Instagram

