Louis Tomlinson & Eleanor's Breakup Rumours Spark As Latter Changes Instagram Username

One Direction fame, Louis Tomlinson's break-up rumours caught fire when fans noticed that username of Eleanor Calder's Instagram handle was changed. On Feb 25, model and fashion blogger Eleanor Calder started trending on Twitter after she changed her username on the photo-sharing app. Fans seem to be worried about her relationship status with Louis Tomlinson and can't stop tweeting about the same.

Did Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder part ways? Fans speculate

Twitter was bombarded with varied speculations about the couple's relationship status. Eleanor Calder's Instagram handle username was changed to 'eleanorcalder', no longer matching Louis' username, 'louist91'. One of the Twitter users also speculated that Eleanor untagged the singer from one of their couple's photos. Another user said, "My heart is shattered at the lost of eleanorj92, may she rest in peace she was iconic". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

‼️|| Eleanor has changed her username to ‘EleanorCalder’. No longer matching Louis! pic.twitter.com/nOwwhwgl8a — LS UPDATED (@LSupdated) February 25, 2021

eleanor changed her user from eleanorj92 (which was matching with louis cause his is louist91) to eleanorcalder and untagged louis from a couple pics. — ava grace ♡ (@happiIyhaIo) February 26, 2021

The first picvis cropped out but it showed how louis handle is louis91 and el's was something like eleanorj92 and a little after that tweet she changed the handle to eleanorcalder — Giorgia¹ᴰ ◟̽◞̽ 11/22 (@scorpion1d_) February 26, 2021

not larries thinking eleanor changing her @ is suspicious and it means her and louis broke up, like HUH — brooklyn🪞 (@7theavenharry) February 26, 2021

In Feb 2019, Eleanor Calder shared the last picture with beau Louis Tomlinson. The model shared a monochromatic image and captioned it with a black heart. In the post, Louis was seen taking a selfie, while Eleanor hugged him from behind. As seen on Instagram, Eleanor has untagged the singer. She has also restricted commenting on the post. Take a sneak peek into Eleanor Calder's Instagram post with Louis Tomlinson.

Eleanor Calder and Louis Tomlinson's relationship timeline:

Eleanor Calder and Louis have been in a long-term relationship. The couple dated throughout Louis Tomlinson's time on One Direction and after the band went on a hiatus. Back in 2011, they made their first public appearance as a couple. They were spotted at Niall Horan’s birthday party. Later on, in 2015, the news of their breakup started making rounds. However, in 2017, Eleanor Calder and Louis Tomlinson got back together, until the current breakup speculations. In Jan 2020, it was also rumoured that Eleanor and Louis got engaged but a representative disproved the rumours.

