Louis Tomlinson's 'Defenceless' Tops Charts As Fans Stream It On Loop

Popular singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson has a gigantic fan base from around the world who shower him with endless love and appreciation all the time. The singer was once a part of the insanely popular pop boy band named One Direction but all of its members split up back in 2015 to pursue individual musical careers. While Louis had released a few songs thereafter, his first official solo album Walls released back in January 2020. And recently, fans and followers began showering loads of love on Louis Tomlinson's Walls song Defenceless.

Fans make 'Defenceless' a Chart-topper

Louis Tomlinson released his first solo album on January 31, 2020, which completed a year less than a week ago. While his fans have been in love with the album ever since its release, they made something miraculous happen recently. Numerous determined fans began tweeting the Defenceless lyrics on Twitter. They dedicatedly wrote the song's lyrics 'NEVER BEEN SO DEFENCELESS' repeatedly on each of their tweets to promote the songs as much as possible. And along with that, they streamed the song on loop on iTunes in a week right after his album Walls turned a year old.

#LouisTomlinson's latest track #Defenceless, from his chart topping album #Walls, lifts to No. 1 on the Worldwide iTunes Song chart!👊👨‍🎤🎶📈1️⃣🌎🎵🔥👑💖 https://t.co/UtqVVaJGY6 pic.twitter.com/RiCAszoai6 — World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) February 5, 2021

The singer seems to have a very loving and caring fan-base who were willing to tirelessly work to put a smile on the singer's face and give him the recognition he truly deserves. Their power and determination to bring the song higher up on the charts ended up making the Walls song Defenceless a chart-topper on the music-streaming platform iTunes. It also raised the song's YouTube views to around 5 million. And despite constant streaming of the song, it is heartwarming to witness how his fans seem to still not be getting enough of it.

How Louis Tomlinson reacted to it all

Louis Tomlinson soon noticed what his fans had been up to. It was so evident and truly unmissable how much affection and admiration his fans had for him. He took to his Twitter to make a brief yet adorable statement wherein he stated that he noticed what his fans were doing to the song and called them 'incredible' for doing it. Other Walls songs include Kill My Mind, Two of Us, We Made It and more.

I see what you're doing with defenceless! You are all incredible! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) February 4, 2021

Fans believe Louis Tomlinson's songs deserve more appreciation

Fans did not leave any stone unturned to bring Louis Tomlinson the appreciation he deserves. They headed to the lyrical video of Defenceless on YouTube and flooded the comments with overwhelmingly sweet comments and could not stop singing his praises. While some wrote about how much more recognition the singer deserves, others pointed out the beauty of the Defenceless lyrics and stated how much they resonated with it.

