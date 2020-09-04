'Love Guaranteed' Cast: Rachael Leigh As Susan, Damon Wayans Jr As Nick & Others

Love Guaranteed starring Rachael Leigh, Damon Wayans Jr. and Heather Graham released on Netflix on September 3, 2020. The film chronicles the story of how couples face ups and downs during online dating. In the film, Love Guaranteed is an application which helps people find true love. One such person who tries the app is Nick Evans, played by Damon Wayans Jr. He tries his level best to find his love through the app, however, in vain. After which, he decides to sue the company. Here's a quick look at the Love Guaranteed cast.

Love Guaranteed cast

Rachael Leigh Cook as Susan Whitaker

Rachael Leigh Cook plays the role of a doting lawyer, Susan, who takes up a high paid case from Nick to save her law firm. However, she is smitten by her new client. Rachael Leigh Cook has previously appeared in movies like She's All That, The Baby-Sitters Club and others.

Damon Wayans Jr. as Nick Evans

Damon Wayans Jr. plays the role of Nick Evans, a former baseball player, who wants to sue the online dating service Love Guaranteed. He loses his cool over the fictional Seattle based company as it doesn't help him find his love. Nick has been on 986 dates, however, things never worked out for him. Damon Wayans Jr. is known for his work in films like Let's Be Cops, The Other Guys.

Caitlin Howden as Melanie

Caitlin Howden plays the role of sister Melanie in the cast of Love Guaranteed. She is Susan's neighbour, who has a baby on the way. Caitlin Howden is known for her work in the comedy web series, The Second City Project.

Heather Graham as Tamara Taylor

Heather Graham plays the role of Tamara Taylor, who heads the dating app, Love Guaranteed. Both Nick and Susan meet her at a corporate meeting and tell her that they will see her in court. Nick and Susan want to pull down Tamara's app. Taylor plays a prominent role in the Love Guaranteed Netflix cast.

Love Guaranteed on Netflix cast (Supporting)

Lisa Durupt

Sean Amsing

Jed Rees

Kandyse McClure

Alvin Sanders

Brendan Taylor

Dee Jay Jackson

Keisha Haines

