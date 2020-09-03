Robin Thicke And Fiancée April Love Geary All Set To Welcome Their Third Baby Together?

Robin Thicke and fiancée April Love Geary are all set to expand their family. The celebrity couple is expecting their third bundle of joy together, confirmed US Weekly. While Robin and April are parents to two daughters, Mia, 2, and Lola, 18 months, the soon-to-be newborn will be the singer-songwriter's fourth child as he also shares a son, Julian with ex-wife Paula Patton.

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen Just Confirmed She Is Pregnant With Her Third Child With John Legend

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary will soon welcome their third child

Yesterday, love birds Robin Thicke and April Love Geary celebrated six years of togetherness. Now, as per the reports of the US-based entertainment magazine, the already parents of two daughters are expecting their third child together. However, not much has been revealed about April's pregnancy yet.

The news comes months after the 43-year-old's model wife joked wanting yet another baby with Thicke. Back in May, the 25-year-old took to Instagram stories to share a monochrome picture of her fiancé and jokingly wrote, "Get Me Pregnant Again. Just kidding, don't. But like, OMG (sic)". Check out her post below:

Also Read | Ryan Murphy And Husband David Miller Welcome Their Third Baby Together; See Pic

They also quite often post cutesy pictures and videos with their toddlers on social media. Be it enjoying a boat ride or spending quality time with Mia and Lola at home, the power couple doesn't leave any opportunity to capture their daughter's adorable candid moments and share it with fans on Instagram

Meanwhile, on September 2, 2020, April celebrated six years of togetherness with her better half, Robin. Thus, to celebrate the milestone, she took to her Instagram handle and shared an 'aww-dorable' compilation video of herself and her singer fiancé, flaunting their swoon-worthy moments together to shell out major couple goals. The video comprised several goofy and candid moments which the duo cherished together.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, April wrote, "Omg SIX years, two babies, one burned down the house and one less appendix between us". The Blurred Lines singer's ladylove was all-praises about him as she added, "I couldn’t imagine my life without you. You’re the best father, partner, cook, lover!". An emotional April Love Geary concluded writing, "I know I’m rarely ever romantic or serious (lol) but you’re truly my other half and you love me more than anyone ever has before".

Also Read | Usher Raymond & Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Expecting Their First Baby: Reports

Watch the video below:

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Gives A Sassy Reply To A Fan Asking Her 'Are You Pregnant?'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.