Where Was 'Love Guaranteed' Filmed? Here Is The Major Shooting Location Of The Film

Netflix has always had an incredible line-up of rom-com films. With original rom-coms such as The Kissing Booth 2, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Sierra Burgess is a Loser, Tall Girl and Set It Up, Netflix subscribers have a lot to choose from. However, the platform has welcomed a new addition to its fantastic list of existing rom-coms with Love, Guaranteed. The film stars actor Rachel Leigh Cook as Susan, a lawyer who takes up a case against an online dating site in her desperate attempts to save her law firm.

Love Guaranteed on Netflix also stars actor Damon Wayans Jr. who plays Nick, Susan’s client. Aside from an entertaining storyline and a star cast made up of talented actors, audiences also fell in love with the Love Guaranteed filming locations. The film arrived on Netflix on Thursday, September 3. Read on to find out, “Where was Love Guaranteed filmed?”

Where was Love Guaranteed filmed?

According to a report on HITC, the Netflix rom-com was filmed in Vancouver, Canada. It is no surprise that the makers of the rom-com chose Vancouver as the city is regarded as North Hollywood, due to its billion-dollar entertainment industry. Aside from Love Guaranteed, a plethora of other American films and shows have been filmed there.

A few scenes from Love Guaranteed were also filmed at the Vancouver Art Gallery. The filmmakers chose Vancouver to feature as the state of Seattle in the film. Hence, the filming location is a character in itself. However, some background shots have been set and filmed in Seattle. The production team of the Netflix film did a commendable job to work with local businesses so that their members could be accommodated for shooting the film. A notice was reportedly shared with local businesses regarding the filming schedule and every effort was made to minimise the disturbance.

Gastown is a neighbourhood in Vancouver which was also a Love Guaranteed filming location. Cameras were also rolled at Coquille Fine Seafood was primarily used for filming, and its exact address is 181 Carrall Street. A few of the scenes were filmed on the West sidewalk of 100 block Carrall Street.

Love Guaranteed Cast

In Love Guaranteed, Nick, played by Damon Wayans Jr., has been on more than 900 dates but still hasn’t found the love of his life. A wearied Nick decides to sue the dating company, which had claimed that he would find "Love, Guaranteed". Hence he hires Susan to fight and win his case against the billion-dollar dating enterprise. But, as they begin working together romance is sparked between them.

