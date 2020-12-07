Where Was 'Good Morning Christmas' Filmed? Know More About The Hallmark TV Movie

Hallmark TV movie Good Morning Christmas is a Christmas themed romance movie directed by Paul Ziller. It is a story that revolves around two TV show hosts, Brian and Melissa. Despite working together, they are polar opposite and are always fighting behind the camera. Mellissa is a perfectionist who wants to plan each minute detail before appearing on the show,

On the other hand, Brian is a laid back and easy going person who loves to go with the flow. They are asked by their boss to visit the small and old town of mistletoe which celebrates Christmas in a grand way. So they visit the place and interact with the locals and their bickering starts to become less and they somehow discover each other in a new light. The movie Good Morning Christmas traces how Brian and Melissa fall in love with each other.

Where was Good Morning Christmas filmed?

According to FlickPrime, Langley, British Columbia in Canada was the place where Good Morning Christmas was filmed. The crew maintained all kinds of social distance and safety measures to shoot during the Covid pandemic.

As per an interview given by Nicole Oliver to HNMag, the shooting started in the middle of September in Vancouver. The interview was taken on 23rd November 2020. Langley is a part of the Metro Vancouver District, which is a municipality.

Good Morning Christmas shooting locations have already appeared in other TV shows and movies like Supernatural, The Vampire Diaries, Once Upon a Time. Riverdale, Twilight saga: Eclipse, The Hurt Locker, To all Boys I’ve Loved Before, among others.

According to TheCinemaHolic, the crew used fake snow and Christmas decorations to recreate the Christmas scenario. A skating ring in Langley was also featured among all the Good Morning Christmas filming locations. Some local coffee shops and restaurants were also used to shoot scenes. The cast and crew shared many behind the scenes pictures which helped the viewers to know about Good Morning Christmas filming locations.

Good Morning Christmas review

Overall, Good Morning Christmas review was positive. According to the IMDB official database, the movie fetched 7.2 out of 10. On Letterboxd, the movie got 31 likes.

