Where Is 'Christmas Getaway' Filmed? Know Where This Classic Hallmark Movie Was Shot

Hallmark movies have widely loved by the audiences for their pleasant and happy plotlines. Christmas Getaway is one such classic Hallmark romantic movie. The film released in 2017. Christmas Getaway was directed by Mel Damski. The cast was widely loved by the audiences as they delivered stellar performances in the film. The cast of Christmas Getaway includes Bridget Regan, Travis Van Winkle, Raven Stewart, Teryl Rothery, Sarah Smyth and Dan Payne among others. If wants to know the filming locations of Christmas Getaway, this article provides all the details of the same.

Christmas Getaway filming locations

According to IMDb, Christmas Getaway is filmed in Canada. Majorly the entire movie is filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia and British Columbia. These beautiful locations are evidently seen in the movie. Read more about these filming locations below.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Most of Christmas Getaway filming took place in Vancouver, British Columbia. This place is located in Canada. Some of the backgrounds in the movie make it evident that the film is shot in Vancouver. This is one of the most beautiful of Christmas Getaway filming location. Other popular series like Virgin River, Christmas Chronicles Part 2 and Lucifer have been shot here.

British Columbia

This place is located in Canada. Some parts of Christmas Getaway filming took place here as well. This is one of the most picturesque of Christmas Getaway filming location. Other popular series and movies like The Santa Claus 2, The Vampire Diaries, The Stand and Fear The Walking Dead have been shot here.

Christmas Getaway plot

The plot of the movie revolves around a travel writer whose boyfriend unexpectedly breaks up with her. She then decides to go on a Christmas vacation all by herself to make herself feel better about spending Christmas alone. During her stay at the lodge, she meets a widower who has also come there to celebrate Christmas with his daughter and mother. Due to unavoidable circumstances, they end up sharing the same lodge room. Over the course of time, she starts getting close to the family and even hangs out with them.

