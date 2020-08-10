'Love On Harbor Island' Cast: A Look At Morgan As Lily, Marcus & Other Characters In Film

The Hallmark Channel film titled Love On Harbor Island is directed by Lucie Guest. Love On Harbor Island released on August 8, 2020. The romantic comedy depicts the story of Lily and Marcus, how they met in the Marina; and how love blossomed between the duo. Here's a look at Love On Harbor Island cast.

The cast of Love On Harbor Island

Morgan Kohan as Lily Summers

Morgan Kohan plays the role of Lily Summers, a Seattle-based interior designer, in Love On Harbor Island. She returns to her hometown to help her Aunt Maggie run her bed and breakfast by the Marina. Amid her stay, she meets Marcus. Morgan currently stars in Hallmark's series When Hope Calls, a spinoff to When Calls the Heart. She is also known for her work in Creeped Out, The Bold Type, The Black Widow Killer, among others.

Marcus Rosner as Marcus

Marcus Rosner plays the role of Marcus, a good-looking seaplane pilot, who loves to rescue dogs. He helps Lily discover that home really is where the heart is. Marcus Rosner is known for his roles in Infidelity in Suburbia, A Christmas Detour, When Calls the Heart among others.

Brenda Matthews as Aunt Maggie

Brenda Matthews plays the role of Aunt Maggie in Love On Harbor Island. She has a prominent role in the cast of Love On Harbor Island as her failing well-being compels Lily to come down to her hometown to stay with her. Brenda is known for work in films like Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, The Last Bridesmaid, A Christmas to Remember, among others.

(Source: LOVE ON HARBOUR ISLAND Trailer)

Love On Harbor Island cast (Supporting)

Shawn Ahmed as Dan

Jeff Gonek as Bradford

Emma Cam as Christie

Brendan Taylor as Angus

Elizabeth Laughlin as Ms Bartlett

Cardi Wong as Jasper

Joe Costa as John

Lexie Huber as Mrs Hartwell

Mark Brandon as Mr Hartwell

Lucia Walters as Beatrice

Tiffani Timms as Mom

Sienna Laplante as Daughter

Love On Harbor Island review

After Love On Harbor Island released on August 8, netizens took to Twitter to talk about the film. While many penned reviews about Morgan Kohan's on-screen charisma, many also spoke about Rosner's role. Check out reviews.

Watched Love on Harbor Island. @MorganKohan you were outstanding. Nice . — randy roberts (@dragamea) August 9, 2020

Just finished watching “Love On Harbor Island” & it was fantastic. The actors chosen made you feel like they were actually family. Loved everything about the movie. — heyjude344 (@heyjude344) August 9, 2020

Thank You @hallmarkchannel for showing "Love On Harbor Island" again. Such a wonderful movie â¤ @MorganKohan @themarcusrosner — Carmi Lively (@CarmiLively3) August 10, 2020

