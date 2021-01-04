'Love On The Sidelines' Cast And What Characters They Play In The Film

Love On the Sidelines is a comedy-drama romance film which released in the year 2016. The movie is about a struggling fashion designer Lauren who finds herself a job as a personal assistant for Danny. Here is a full list of the cast of Love on the Sidelines, read on to know more about the Love on the Sidelines characters.

Love on the Sidelines cast

Emily Kinney

Actor Emily Kinney portrays the character of Laurel Welk in the movie. She is the lead character in the movie. Her character in the movie gets a job as an assistant for Danny, who is a quarterback sidelined with an injury.

Lauren however does not know anything about football. Moreover, Danny has never had a female assistant ever. The movie explores if the two will be able to get along well despite having contrasting personalities.

John Reardon

John Reardon portrays the character of Danny Holland in the film. He is the main male character in the film and is seen as the boss of Lauren. As the movie progresses, Danny is seen navigating his life and adjusting to a new change, that is having a female assistant for the first time ever.

The supporting cast of the film includes

Joe Theismann portrays the character of Owen Holland. Holland is the father of the lead male character, Danny.

Hayley Sales plays the character of Gina in the movie.

Luisa D'Oliveira as Patty

Patrick Sabongui as Shawn

Victor Zinck as Ron Lucas

James Kirk as Elliot

Elliot Easton as Team Doctor

Trailer

The trailer of the film portrays how Lauren meets Danny and tells him that she is learning about football. The two start spending time together and gradually start liking each other’s company. In the later part of the trailer, it is revealed that Danny is “crazy in love” with Lauren. Watch the trailer below.

Details about Love on the Sidelines

The movie is directed by Terry Ingram and is written by Sandra Berg and Judith Berg. Love on the Sidelines is rated 6.8/10 by over 2 thousand users. According to a report in Rotten Tomatoes, the movie is available to watch on Prime Video, Fandango Now and Vudu.

