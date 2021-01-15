'Gullak' Season 2 Cast: Know The Actors And The Characters They Play In This Family Drama

The second season of the family drama series Gullak was released on Sony Liv on January 15. The tells the story of a family four and how they get through life and face all difficulties with humour. The cast of Gullak was loved by the audiences because of their performances in films. The second season of Gullak is directed by Palash Vaswani and written by Durgesh Singh. For those wondering about the cast of Gullak season 2, this article provides all the details.

Gullak season 2 cast

Jameel Khan as Santosh Mishra

Jameel Khan played the character of Santosh Mishra in this miniseries. He played the character of Santosh in the first season as well. Santosh works in the local electricity department. He is also shown to be annoyed all the time and tries his best to make the family's ends meet. He is one of the funniest of Gullak season 2 cast. He also started in Asambhav, Gangs of Wasseypur and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

Geetanjali Kulkarni as Shanti Mishra

Geetanjali Kulkarni played the character of Shanti Mishra in this series. She played the same character in the first season as well. Shanti is a homemaker and is best known for her sarcastic remarks in every situation. She makes a typical Indian mother and a homemaker. She has starred in SIR, Vegali Vaat and Dahavi.

Vaibhav Raj Gupta as Annu

Vaibhav Raj Gupta played the character of Annu in this Sony Liv's miniseries. He essayed the same character in the first one as well. Annu is unemployed and is studying to crack the entrance exam of the Staff Selection Commission. He also starred in the 2017 movie Ascharyachakit! and 2018 movie Ayan.

Harsh Mayar as Aman

Harsh Mayar played the character of Aman in this show. He played the same character in this show's first season, too. Aman in the younger brother of Annu and studies in school. He loves playing pranks with his brother while at other times, he annoys Annu very much. Harsh also starred in I Am Kalam, Hichki and Kanpuriye.

Image courtesy- @gullak_tvf Instagram

