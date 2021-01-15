'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye is one of the unique television show on Sony TV, which shows romance in a periodical drama. A lot of young actors are a part of this show and the attempt to capture the young romance during olden times have been made. Due to the nature of the show, the cast of Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye is visibly younger and has multiple lead and supporting characters as well. The show is all set to begin on January 25. Let us have a look at the Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye cast and more details about them.

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye cast

Gracy Goswami

Gracy Goswami has played the role of Amrit in the cast of Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. She will be playing the love interest to the character of Randhir. Even though she is just 17 years of age, she already has quite a few years of experience in acting, having worked as a child actor in Balika Vadhu, Bandhan, Crime Patrol and more.

Anchal Sahu

Anchal Sahi has played the role of Vashma in the Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye cast. She has played the love interest to Uday in this show. Anchal Sahu has also worked in other popular film projects such as Rani Mukherji-starrer Mardani 2 and Girlfriend Chor as well.

Pranali Rathod

Pranali Rathod has played the role of Radha in this show. Though not much about her character has been shown, she is among the main characters of Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. The actor has a strong presence on social media as well.

Shagun Pandey

Shagun Pandey is a popular face in Indian television shows. He has played the role of Uday in this show. He has played the character of Vashma’s lover. He used to previously work in the show Tujhse hai Raabta, but has now quit the show.

Zaan Khan

Zaan Khan will portray the role of Randhir, who is the lover of Amrit. Fans may also know him from the show Hamari Bahu Silk. He has also appeared in a reality television show.

