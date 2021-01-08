Loved Jessie Cave's Role In Harry Potter? Here Are Other Movies She Has Starred In

The Harry Potter franchise introduced a whole generation of viewers to the fictional world of magic, charms and spells. The cast of the movie has immortalised their characters in the minds of the audiences. One of the characters in the film series is that of Lavender Brown. The character was played by the English actor Jessie Cave. Jessie Cave's role in Harry Potter was seen in the last three Harry Potter films, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. If you loved Jessie Cave's role in Harry Potter, here are the other movies she has also starred in.

Harry Potter's Jessie Cave's movies

1. Inkheart

This 2008 fantasy drama film also starred Jessie Cave. She played the character of a Nymph which in Greek mythology is a minor nature God. The plot of this film revolves around a girl who accidentally brings an evil book character to life. It has an IMDB rating of 6.1.

2. Great Expectations

This 2012 movie is based on the classic novel authored by Charles Dickens. Jessie Cave played the character of Biddy in the film. Biddy is Pip's friend who later comes to his place to take care of his sister. It has an IMDB rating of 6.4.

3. Pride

This 2014 drama film revolves around a group of lesbians who come together to support the miners who are on a strike. Jessie Cave played the character of Zoe who is Karina Fernandes' character's girlfriend. It has an IMDB rating of 7.4. This is considered one of Jessie Cave's best movies.

4. Tales Of Tales

The plot of the 2015 European drama film revolves around three rulers of neighbouring kingdoms. Each of the rulers has their own obsession. Jessie Cave played the character of Fenizia in the film. It has an IMDB rating of 6.4.

5. Modern Life Is Rubbish

The plot of this 2017 romantic comedy film revolves around two people who connect over music and fall in love. But every time they part ways, they are brought together by music again. Jessie Cave played the character of Kerry in the movie. It has an IMDB rating of 5.9.

