If You Loved 'The Little Things', Here Are Other Gripping Crime Thrillers You Must Watch

The Little Things is a John Lee Hancock-directorial which is being highly appreciated by the audience because of its fascinating plot and star-studded cast. The Little Things cast boasts of Denzel Washington, Jared Leto, Rami Malek, Chris Bauer, Michael Hyatt and Terry Kinney among others. The movie received a theatrical release on January 29, 2021. The plot of this film revolves around two police officers who are on a mission to catch a notorious criminal in Los Angeles. If you liked the storyline of this movie, here are other gripping crime thrillers to watch.

Movies and shows like The Little Things

1. The Highwaymen

This 2019 movie tells the story of former Texas Rangers Frank Hamer and Maney Gault who have come together to catch the notorious criminal couple of Bonnie and Clyde. This movie is also directed by John Lee Hancock. It has an IMDB rating of 6.9 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

2. Lonely Hearts

This 2006 crime thriller movie revolves around a murderous couple who call themselves The Lonely Hearts Killers'. They kill over a dozen people in the 1940s and the police try newer ways to catch them. It has an IMDB rating of 6.1.

3. Manhunter

This 2017 drama show tells the story of Agent Jim Fitzgerld and his hunt for a highly notorious criminal. Along with this, he also has to deal with corruption in his department. It has an IMDB rating of 8.1 and is available for streaming on Netflix. This is one of the best shows like The Little Things.

4. Narcos: Mexico

This show is the continuation of the popular series Narcos and takes the story ahead by portraying modern drug war. It also shows how the Mexican cartels are growing their business. It has an IMDB rating of 8.4 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

5. Zodiac

This 2007 mystery crime film revolves around a cartoonist who becomes obsessed with the Zodiac killer. He puts to use his exceptional puzzle-solving ability to come closer to the killer. It has an IMDB rating of 7.7.

6. Seven

This 1995 film tells the story of a serial killer who starts murdering people based on the seven deadly sins. Two detectives team up to put the criminal behind bars. Of these two, one is new to the city and one is about to retire from the force. The movie has an IMDB rating of 8.6.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

