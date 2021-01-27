If You Loved 'The Mick', Here Are Other Shows Based On The Lives Of The Rich And Famous

American sitcom The Mick premiered in 2017 and is considered one of the funniest sitcoms. It is directed by Dave Chernin and has two seasons so far. The plot of the series is about a woman called Mackenzie Molng who has to raise her sister's children after she and her husband are booked for fraud and tax evasion. When Mackenzie goes to their place, she realises that her sister's children are brats and uncompromising. How she teaches them to adjust to a normal living and the problems she faces is portrayed hilariously. If you liked the plot of this show, here are other shows based on similar themes:

Shows similar to The Mick

1. American Housewife

This 2016 show tells the story of an American homemaker who shifts with her family into a wealthy neighbourhood. Here, she struggles to fit in among other rich ladies and also tries to raise her three children in the same environment. It has an IMDB rating of 7.3 and is available for streaming on Hulu.

2. Life in Pieces

The plot of this 2015 sitcom revolves around the Short family and their daily life adventures. The family lives in Los Angeles and each episode of the shoe tells three stories simultaneously. It has an IMDB rating of 8 and is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

3. Black-ish

This show revolves around an African-American family and their daily life adventures. It also sheds light on the socio-political issues they face as they try to fir in the society. It has an IMDB rating of 7.1 and is available for streaming on the official website of ABC.

4. Fresh Off the Boat

This 2015 sitcom tells the story of an immigrant Taiwanese family as they try to adjust in the American society. The show is set in the 1990s. It has an IMDB rating of 7.8 and is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

5. Gentefied

This series revolves around three Mexican-American cousins who have been working hard to chase their American dream. But soon they realise that if their dream comes true, they will have to leave their family, home and neighbourhood behind which are all very dear to them. It as an IMDB rating of 7.4 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

6. 1600 Penn

This 2012 sitcom tells the story of President Gilcrest and the First Lady who lead an extremely disorderly yet comical life. Their four adult children add to their responsibilities and how they deal with it all, makes it fun to watch. It has an IMDB rating of 5.8. This is one of the series like The Mick.

