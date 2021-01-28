If You Loved 'FBI: Most Wanted', Here Are Other Crime Dramas To Binge Watch

2020 crime drama series FBI: Most Wanted is one of the most-watched shows of recent times. The show's creator is Rene Balcer and has two seasons so far. FBI: Most Wanted plot revolves around the Fugitive Task Force whose members have to track and arrest notorious criminals who are on the Bureau's Most Wanted list. The cast of the show includes Julian McMahon, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Nathaniel Arcand, and YaYa Gosselin among others. If you liked the plot of this show, here are other thrilling crime dramas to watch.

Also read | 'Yellowstone' Actor Jen Landon To Star In 'FBI: Most Wanted', Read More About Her Role

Also read | Halsey And Alev Aydin Get Matching Tattoos During Their Joshua Tree Trip; Check Out

Shows like FBI: Most Wanted

1. Blindspot

This 2015 show revolves around the team of FBI finding an alive woman in a bag at Times Square. When she quizzed who she is and who dropped her there, she has no answer to these questions. What irks the team more are the mysterious tattoos on her body. It has an IMDB rating of 7.4 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Quantico

This show revolves around the FBI recruits who are sent to the Quantico base to receive training. They are trained to become special agents. But as the show progresses, audiences get to know that the characters hide their own dark secrets. It has an IMDB rating of 6.7.

3. Making a Murderer

This 2015 documentary tells the story of a man who is convicted of a crime he did not commit. He and all those who were arrested with him file a lawsuit against the Manitowoc County. It has an IMDB rating of 8.6 and is one of the best crime dramas on Netflix.

4. Dexter

This show revolves around a man who works in the forensics department to earn a living. He also kills criminals during his free time which makes it one of the most interesting shows like FBI: Most Wanted to watch. It has an IMDB rating of 8.6 and is available for streaming on Voot.

5. The Blacklist

This 2013 crime drama show revolves around a wanted fugitive who surrenders himself to the FBI. He also offers to help him catch other deadly fugitives under the condition that will only work with a new recruit called Elizabeth. It has an IMDB rating of 8 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

6. Unbelievable

This 2020 show revolves around a teenager who reports that she is being raped but later recants her complaint. Two female detectives dig deeper into the story to uncover the truth and learn shocking facts. It has an IMDB rating of 8.4 and is one of the best crime dramas on Netflix.

Also read | Dwayne Johnson Shares First 'Young Rock' Trailer Depicting His Life Journey; Watch

Also read | Halsey Announces Her Pregnancy, Various Celebrities Congratulate The Couple

Image courtesy- @fbimostwantedcbs Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.