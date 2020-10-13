Pixar's 'Soul' Joins 'Toy Story' And 'Toy Story 2' With 100% Fresh Rating By Rotten Tomato

Disney and Pixar’s highly anticipated film Soul would be releasing on OTT platform Disney+ this Christmas. The makers decided to stream the exclusive first look of the movie for the critics and Rotten Tomatoes has given their review on Soul. The movie has received a fresh rating of 100% from Rotten Tomatoes.

Disney and Pixar’s Soul have been reviewed only by 14 critics until now. With a 100% fresh rating by Rotten Tomatoes, fans have anticipated that the movie would maintain high ratings. Other than Soul, Pixar’s movies that have 100% positive ratings by Rotten Tomatoes include Toy Story and Toy Story 2. The movie Finding Nemo by Pixar holds a 99% rating by Rotten Tomatoes.

About Soul

Soul is an animated comedy film that would be distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It is produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios. It is directed by Pete Docter and co-directed by Kemp Powers, with the screenplay and story by Docter, Powers, and Mike Jones. Stars like Tina Fey, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, Daveed Diggs, and Angela Bassett have lent their voices for the film.

Soul premiered at the BFI London Film Festival on October 11, 2020. Originally intended to have a theatrical release, it will be digitally released on Disney+ on December 25, 2020.

The movie is based on two important lessons in life. First being that the time on Earth is very short and it is important to use this time very efficiently. Secondly, the movie makes one ponder about the question "You wanna become the person that you were born to be?". It is one of Pixar's movies where the topic of death is shown lightly with an important and lasting lesson to take away from the film.

Disney and Pixar’s new movie Soul is all about the story of Joe Gardner, whose voiceover is done by the comedy king Jamie Foxx. Joe Gardner is a music teacher in a school who falls into a manhole one unfortunate day. He then finds out that he is actually in a soul world where the souls are given specific qualities and attributes before they are sent into the human world as a baby.

This would be the second Pixar studio movie of the year after the movie Onward which starred Tom Holland and Chris Pratt. There are a lot of expectations with Jamie’s movie Soul as the movie is directed by the same director who is known to have released successful movies in the past, including Up and Inside Out.

