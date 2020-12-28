'Soul' Easter Eggs References Explained: All About Hidden References In Pixar's 'Soul'

Soul is the latest Pixar movie that was released on Christmas this year. The animated movie can now be streamed on the Disney Plus platform. Those Pixar fans who already know about Pixar using easter eggs have already started to search the Pixar movie Soul, to find about any hidden details that Pixar might have shared in its new movie. Easter eggs refer to the references of the other Disney Pixar movies in the film. The animated movie Soul is based on the story of a middles school music teacher named Joe Gardner, who is in a mission to reunite his soul with his body after they suddenly separate. Read on to know where to find Easter Eggs in Pixar's Soul.

Soul Easter eggs references explained

Easter Eggs in Pixar's Soul are quite difficult to find and are few in number. Here is a list of Soul Easter eggs and where you can find it. The animated movie Soul has been voiced by Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey as the voice of the lead characters.

The Hall of Everything

The Hall of Everything shows a series of Easter Eggs all at one place. Here one can find the Planet Pizza Truck, the Ferris wheel from Toy Story 4, as well as the Axiom from WALL-E (spotted at the centre when the whole Hall of Everything is being shown). The Pizza Planet truck is from Pixar's Toy Story and has made an appearance in each of the Pixar films. It is placed below the plane. Willy’s Butte from Pixar's Cars can also be spotted at the centre-left inside the Hall of Everything.

A113

The alphanumeric A113 is also seen in Soul, as like in the other Pixar movies. It was shown in Mater's license plate in Pixar's Cars, as a diver's camera model in Pixar's Finding Nemo, and as a police code in Pixar's Onward as well. The number actually refers to a classroom number at CalArts, many Pixar's founders and Brain trustees including John Lasseter, Brad Bird, and Tim Burton, were veterans of this classroom that hosted graphic design and character animation classes.

Brang and Pixar Ball

Soul Hidden Easter eggs can be found on the subway in one scene. There is an advertisement for Brang on the subway. Brang was actually Riley's father's workplace in Pixar's Inside Out. The Pixar Ball can be spotted at 22’s home hidden beside the sofa, just before she takes Joe into the Hall of Everything.

Name Tags

The character 22 in the movie has a wall full of name tags. The viewers can spot three important names on the wall, including Joe Grant, Joe Ranft and Jack Kirby. Where Joe Grant is a Disney animation icon, Joe Ranft is also a Disney legend with expertise in animation. While Jack Kirby was a popular comic book artist, writer and editor at Marvel.

2319

The number 2319 is the train number in the movie Soul. It is the train number of the same train that Joe and 22 get on. The number is actually a reference to the human contamination code in Pixar's Monster’s Inc.

Luca

Soul also hints at the next Pixar movie titled Luca. In the film, an NYC travel agency has put a poster for PortoRosso on their window. In the poster, it is mentioned “Fly Luca Airlines”. Luca is actually a Pixar movie coming to theatres next year.

