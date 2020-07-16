'Lucifer' Twitter Handle Gets Hacked By Michael, Fans Witness Hilarious Tweets Ahead Of S5

Our fictional Archangel Michael has graced his presence on Twitter. Netflix’s Lucifer season 5 is on its way, hence, before its premiere, Lucifer’s twin brother Michael has taken over the official Twitter handle of the show. The moment Michael took charge of the official handle a series of hilarious tweets made fans go gaga over him.

Lucifer’s twin Michael shows his comic chops on Twitter

Netflix’s Lucifer has been a fan favourite since it first premiered on Fox. The Tom Ellis starrer show is not only watched by millions of fans across the globe but was also saved by them multiple times. Back when the show was on FX, it was canceled after three seasons even though the ratings were good. So finally Netflix picked up the show and renewed it for the fourth season thanks to Lucifer fans supporting it wholeheartedly.

So now Lucifer makers decided to give an angelic surprise to their fans ahead of the Season 5 premiere. On July 14, 2020, Lucifer’s twin a.k.a. Archangel Michael who will soon greet the Lucifer fandom in Season 5, took over the show’s official handle. The moment Michael started tweeting, a series of hilarious tweets started flooding on Lucifer’s Twitter page.

In all of these tweets, Michael was constantly trying to prove how he was better than his twin Lucifer in every aspect. Apart from being Lucifer’s twin, Michael also showed that he is equally hilarious as his brother in these tweets. Take a look at some of these tweets here:

THIS IS NOW A MICHAEL STAN ACCOUNT LOVE TO HEAR IT LOVE TO SEE IT — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) July 14, 2020

PAUSING WHENEVER MICHAEL IS ONSCREEN LIKE 👁👄👁 — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) July 14, 2020

RT IF YOU LOVE LUCIFER

L - LUCIFER’S FAR SUPERIOR BROTHER

U - THE HOTTER TWIN

C - OBJECTIVELY DAD’S FAVORITE

I - THE ONE WITH BETTER HAIR

F - NOT LUCIFER

E - DEFINITELY NOT LUCIFER

R - MICHAEL (DUH) — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) July 14, 2020

WHAT IS SO AWESOME ABT LUCIFER ANYWAY LIKE COOOOOL YOU HAD A REBELLIOUS PHASE AGAINST DAD WOWWWW CONGRATS SO UNIQUE — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) July 14, 2020

MICHAEL WAS BORN FIRST WHICH MEANS HE WAS BORN A WINNER BAYBEEEE — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) July 14, 2020

HAVE DEFINITELY NEVER MET MICHAEL AM NOT AT ALL BIASED BUT BY ALL ACCOUNTS HE IS A GREAT GUY JUST SAYING — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) July 14, 2020

TO RECAP, WHICH TWIN IS BETTER — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) July 14, 2020

The Lucifer Season 5 trailer was dropped on July 13, 2020. It seems like the new season continues right where Season 4 ended. Our LAPD detective Chloe Decker is missing Lucifer and trying to fill the void by working and partying with Mazikeen. But everything changes when Michael shows up in LA and pretends to be Lucifer. It will be interesting to see how the season progresses when Lucifer finally meets Michael in LA and not in hell. Watch the trailer of Lucifer Season 5 here.

