'Lucifer' Season 5 Trailer: Lucifer's Twin Brother's Backstory Revealed?

Lucifer season 5 trailer released yesterday and it features a new character. Fans cannot contain their excitement after seeing this new character in action. The introduction of this new Lucifer character has paved the way for several fan theories and speculations. Fans are eagerly waiting for the backstory revelation of Lucifer’s twin brother. Read more:

Does Lucifer have a twin?

Lucifer season 5 trailer was dropped on July 13, 2020, by Netflix. It dropped a huge bomb on the audience with the revelation of Lucifer’s twin brother. Naturally, Tom Ellis will play this character and it is none other than Lucifer’s elder brother Michael.

In stories, it was Michael who actually fought against the army of Lucifer and banished him to Hell on God’s command. But since DC has a different storyline for the character, the backstory of Michael has also been changed.

In multiple adaptations of the Bible, Lucifer and Michael always end up on opposite sides. They are always fuelled by enmity against each other and the latest trailer of season 5 is no different to this unwritten law. Michael is one of the most anticipated characters in Lucifer as he is always depicted as stronger than the Devil himself.

The new trailer confirms this fact and states that Michael has some unfinished business against Lucifer. His character is motivated by a strong sense of anger and rage that is the direct or indirect result of Lucifer’s actions. It is being speculated that Lucifer’s quarrel with Michael can date back to his fall and transformation into a devil.

The trailer successfully depicts that Michael has brought chaos in the lives of those who are close to the Devil and that the Devil is now back to the Earth – 666. The two brothers also end up in a fight and the outcome of which will not be in the Devil’s favour. However, Lucifer has come across The Angel of Death’s sword that can even cut through the gates of Heaven. Fans are highly excited to see who gets to use that sword first, Ellis’ Lucifer or Ellis’ Michael.

