'Lucifer' Season 5 Spoilers: Will Lucifer And Chloe Drift Apart Due To Michael?

Lucifer season 5 trailer has been making the rounds on the internet. It is one of the most awaited television show and fans finally came face to face with the season 5 trailer of Lucifer on July 13, 2020. The trailer brings a refreshing twist to the show as it features a new character but the same old cast. Several spoilers of the show have found their way on the internet among the fans discussion pages of the fantasy drama show. Read more to know the fate of Lucifer and Chloe here:

Lucifer season 5 spoilers revealed

After the Lucifer trailer was dropped by Netflix on July 13, fans came up with several theories around the new trailer. What we know so far is that there will be a new deity in the show. It will be the character of Michael, a much-awaited character from the DC comics. The trailer reveals that Michael, who is stronger than the Devil himself, is also holding a grudge against the Devil.

It is not made clear what Lucifer did, or did not do, that has enraged Michael. Michael, like every villain, is all set to destroy Lucifer and what he has accomplished, and Michael is not worried about the consequences, which is clear from the path that he takes in the show. He not only deceits Lucifer’s girlfriend and psychiatrist, but he also lied to an angel to get his revenge.

In the last episode of the show, Lucifer was all geared up to go to hell again which he does in the trailer. This has already created a rift between him and Chloe. On top of that, Michael’s actions lead to Lucifer and Chloe drifting even further. Thus, it can be said that the two love birds will be staying apart for a few episodes of season 5 before and will need to get rid of Michael in order to come together. Fans of the Lucifer characters are highly eager for the release of the Lucifer’s new episodes. Lucifer will air on Netflix soon.

