Lucille Ball's Daughter Lucie Arnaz On Casting Controversy On Movie Around Her Parents

Lucie Arnaz, daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, took to Facebook on Sunday, to ask fans to calm down as they were not quite happy about casting for the upcoming movie around her parents. Earlier this month, Deadline revealed that in the upcoming film Being the Ricardos, which is being written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are in talks to play the television icons. Some fans took to social media after hearing this, urging other actors to portray Ball. During an episode of Will & Grace, Debra Messing, who played Ball's I Love Lucy character earlier, also campaigned for the role.

Taking to her Facebook handle, Lucie went on to reveal that it is a done deal. Though contracts are yet to be signed, Lucie seemed pleased with the casting and wanted fans to realise that upcoming film is not a 'remake of the famous sitcom I Love Lucy’. The actor further revealed that no one has to imitate Lucy Ricardo or do the routine of Vitameatavegamin, or... none of the silly things. It's the story of Lucille Ball, not Lucy Ricardo, my real mother, and her husband, Dezi Arnaz, not Ricky Ricardo, my father. She added that the film is going to have humour, but it's a tale about the two of them and how they met and what went well with the show, what went wrong, their friendship, their love affair and much more.

Furthermore, Lucie Arnaz went on to reveal that director Aaron did a brilliant job of bringing these characters to life. She also said this isn't the whole story, either. This isn't a biopic that goes from cradle to grave. It's a two-hour documentary film about these two individuals and some of the incredible experiences they've been through. She also went on to set the record straight and tell people to stop arguing about who should play her. She said that just trust them as it is going to be a nice film. She concluded saying, "I love all of you". Watch the video below.

