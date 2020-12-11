Prithviraj Sukumaran's Wife Supriya Shares Upcoming Movie Kuruthi's Puja Glimpses

Prithviraj’s movies are always a treat to watch for his massive fan followers and as the news arrived that he will soon be coming up with his new project, Kuruthi, and all his fans were amazed. The pictures of the puja ceremony of Prithviraj’s new movie, Kuruthi was recently shared by his wife, Supriya Menon. Have a look at how the puja ceremony of Prithviraj’s new movie was and how his fans reacted to this news.

Supriya Menon recently took to her Instagram handle and posted these amazing moments from Prithviraj’s new movie’s puja ceremony. In the first picture, Prithviraj’s mother can be seen lighting up the diya while all other cast and crew members are standing with a namaste gesture with Prithviraj and Supriya at the back.

While in the next picture, Prithviraj and Supriya can be seen lighting up the diyas together with their masks on. In the third picture, Prithviraj posed with his mother along with his wife, Supriya. In the caption, Supriya mentioned that these were the Kuruthi puja pictures and stated that the team had begun rolling a day before. As mentioned in the caption itself, Kuruthi movie will be produced by Prithviraj productions.

Several fans depicted their excitement by dropping in heart-eyed emojis. They even wished the actor all the best for the Kuruthi movie. Take a look at how the fans reacted to the news about Prithviraj’s new movie.

Prithviraj’s wife also shared these photos a while ago in which the entire team of Kuruthi movie can be seen doing the puja of the camera before rolling. In the next pictures, the entire cast and crew of the movie can be seen standing together while being clicked and all set for the commencement of the shoot. The fans sent best wishes to the team of Kuruthi and mentioned that they were eagerly waiting for it to release.

Prithviraj’s movies

Prithviraj’s movies are extremely popular not only among the Malayalam fans but also with Bollywood, Telugu and Tamil audiences. Some of Prithviraj’s movies include Sathyam, Kadha, Kerala Cafe, Anwar, Manjadikuru, Vimaanam, Mozhi, Aiyya, Paavada, Puthiya Mukham, Thirakkatha, Vaasthavam, Veettilekulla Vazhi, Ayalum Njanum Thammil, Meerayude Dukhavum

Muthuvinte Swapnavum and many others.

