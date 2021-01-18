Dulquer Salmaan Roped In As Lead In R Balki's Upcoming Thriller Movie; Details Inside

Prominent filmmaker R Balki's movies always have been loved by the audiences. It appears that R Balki is now taking a break from happy movies and gearing up to venture into thrillers. His next untitled film is set to be a thriller drama. According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan has been roped in to play the male lead of the movie. Read ahead to know more about R Balki's new movie.

Dulquer Salmaan to star in R Balki's new movie

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Dulquer Salmaan is all to star in R Balki's new thriller movie. The ace director prepared the script of the film in lockdown. As the script turned out, R Balki zeroed in on Dulquer Salmaan who he thought would fit his protagonist's character best. The title of the film has not been announced yet but it is reported to keep the audiences on the edge of their seats. It is going to be the first time that the two will be collaborating on a project.

R Balki is also going to be the producer of the film but backing from a studio is expected to be received as well. The female lead of the Dulquer Salmaan's new movie is still been decided. While the official announcement of Salmaan getting on board the film is expected to be made soon. R Balki's most popular movies are Cheeni Kum, Paa, Mission Mangal and Padman.

Dulquer made his Bollywood debut with the 2018 movie Karwaan. The movie also starred Mithila Palkar and the late Irrfan Khan. He then went on to star in The Zoya Factor in 2019 which also starred Sonam Kapoor, Angad Bedi and Sanjay Kapoor as well. Dulquer Salmaan has impressed critics and audiences alike with his performances in Malayalam and Tamil movies. He has starred in some of the blockbuster movies such as ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi, Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, O Kadhal Kanmani and Charlie. He is next going to be seen in a Tamil romantic comedy Hey Sinamika. The movie will mark the debut directorial of dance choreographer Brinda. The movie also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Image courtesy- @fukkard and @dqsalmaan Instagram

