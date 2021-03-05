Lupita Nyong'o On Black Panther 2 Without Chadwick Boseman: "It's Gonna Be Different"

Chadwick Boseman’s death had come as a huge shock to not just the cast of Black Panther, but to every member of Marvel Studios and its fandom. While the work on the sequel of the first Black Panther film was still in the works, his tragic passing had rendered the future of this franchise unclear. However, the recent interview given by Lupita Nyong’o to Good Morning America has given little hope to its future, but the actor believes that the sequel won’t be the same because of Chadwick’s absence.

Lupita Nyong’o on Black Panther 2 without Chadwick Boseman

While Lupita had only appeared on the show to promote her children’s book Sulwe, it was only expected that she would also have to open up about the highly anticipated sequel Black Panther 2. Even while doing so, the actor made sure to reveal absolutely no major details about it. However, she talked about how it would be like to work without Boseman. She said that “It’s gonna be different” given that their “king” will not be seen in the world again. She also added that the cast and crew of the franchise are “dedicated to carrying on his legacy in this new Black Panther”.

“It’s going to be different, of course, without our king [Chadwick Boseman] … but I know that all of us are dedicated to reimagining or carrying on his legacy in this new #BlackPanther.” — @Lupita_Nyongo https://t.co/i9rZzYvW4s pic.twitter.com/NcxvWy8rmd — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 3, 2021

She also assured fans that the sequel is being worked on carefully by the director Ryan Coogler. Lupita said that Coogler has “some really, really exciting ideas that I look forward to bringing to life with the rest of the family”. While the cast of Black Panther 2 has not been announced yet, it is expected that Lupita and the rest of the major cast members will be reprising their roles. Further details about this sequel are awaited by many Marvel fans.

Chadwick Boseman had passed away in August last year due to colon cancer. The news was followed by a massive outpouring of condolences by marvel fandom and many major figures in Hollywood. He had played the lead role of T’Challa, who becomes the King of Wakanda in the first film. Lupita Nyong’o had played the role of Nakia, his love interest.

