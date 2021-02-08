Michael B. Jordan Celebrates 'big Homie' Chadwick Boseman's Historic SAG Nominations

Michael B. Jordan worked with the late Chadwick Boseman on Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The latter passed away at the age of 43, on August 28, 2020, due to colon cancer. However, his performances in his last movies have got him historical four nominations at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards 2021. Now, Jordan remembers Boseman following the announcement.

Michael B. Jordan celebrates Chadwick Boseman’s record-setting SAG nominations

Michael B. Jordan is quite active on his Instagram handle where he has more than 16 million followers. He posted pictures of Chadwick Boseman from his last movies, Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, as he has earned four nominations at the SAG 2021 in three categories. Boseman became the first actor ever to achieve this feat in a single year. Celebrating the honor of his late friend, the caption on Jordan’s post read, “4. Still setting the bar higher. Miss you big homie. 🙌🏾🙏🏾💐” (sic). Check out his post below.

Chadwick Boseman’s SAG nominations

Chadwick Boseman’s SAG nominations came for her performances as Norman Earl “Stormin’ Norm” Holloway in Da 5 Bloods and as Levee Green in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Boseman created history by becoming the first actor to ever receive four SAG nominations for the film categories in one year. He has earned one recognition in the Best Actor category, one in supporting actor, and two in the ensemble cast for both Netflix films. His SAG Award Nominations 2021 are;

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role - MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role - DA 5 BLOODS

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture - DA 5 BLOODS and MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

Michael B. Jordan was a close friend of Chadwick Boseman. The former keeps remembering and celebrating his late friend’s achievement. Jordan’s Instagram profile picture is also with Boseman. Even though they appeared together only in Black Panther, they had a good bond with each other. The Marvel movie did wonders at the box office, with both Jordan and Boseman receiving praises for their performances’ as N’Jadaka / Erik “Killmonger” Stevens and T’Challa / Black Panther, respectively.

