Lupita Nyong'o's Children Book 'Sulwe' To Be Made Into An Animated Musical On Netflix

Black Panther star Lupita Nyong'o released her book Sulwe in 2019. Based on colourism and self-love, the writer announced that her book will be adapted as an animated musical on Netflix. On Feb 18, Lupita Nyong'o took to her Twitter handle to share this exciting news. She said that Sulwe is going to be an animated movie and thanked all the readers who read the book. She also stated that she is excited about this next adventure on Netflix.

Peek into Lupita Nyong'o's Twitter post

Sulwe is going to be an animated movie!! 💜✨🎬Thank you to the readers of all ages who have joined #Sulwe on her starry ride. I’m so excited for this next adventure on @Netflix! 💫 #BrightnessIsJustWhoYouAre pic.twitter.com/AmHeC5G9KV — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) February 18, 2021

Lupita Nyong'o children's book follows the story of Sulwe, a child who has skin darker than anyone she knows and all she wants is to be beautiful and bright. Written by the actor, the book's illustrations were created by Vashti Harrison. Sulwe focuses on social issues like colourism, self-esteem and learning that true beauty comes from within.

Talking to Variety, Lupita Nyong'o said that the story of Sulwe is one that is very close to her heart. She further shared that growing up, she was uncomfortable in her dark skin. She rarely saw someone who looked like her in the aspirational pages of books and magazines, or even on TV. She further added that it was a long journey for her to arrive at self-love.

The Panther II actor will also serve as a producer on the film. Lupita Nyong'o children's book was published by Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers. Sulwe was released back in October 2019 and went on to become a New York Times bestseller. It also won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work - Children's.

On the work front, Lupita will be next seen in The 355. Helmed by Simon Kinberg, the action spy flick stars Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing, Sebastian Stan and Édgar Ramírez. It is slated to release by Jan 2022.

With inputs from The Press Trust of India (PTI)

