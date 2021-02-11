Lynda Carter Mourns Husband Robert's Death In An Emotional Note, Says 'love You Forever'

A week after American lawyer and video game executive Robert Altman's death, his wife of 37 years, Lynda Carter has broken her silence about his demise in an emotional Instagram note. For the unversed, Lynda Carter's husband passed away on February 3, 2021, just a couple of days after they celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary. According to a report by Washington Post, he passed away at a hospital in Baltimore and Robert Altman's cause of death is reported to be complications from a medical procedure.

Lynda Carter thanks Robert Altman for giving her 'all the love' in her life

The heartbreaking news of Robert Altman death at the age of 73 on February 3 left many aghast. After his death, fans have been waiting to hear from Altman's beloved wife and Wonder Woman actor, Lynda Cartner. On Wednesday, i.e. February 10, 2021, Carter penned an extensive heartfelt note to address her husband's passing on Instagram.

Along with sharing a romantic black & white photograph with her husband from back in the days, she wrote, "One week ago, my beloved husband Robert A. Altman passed away. Robert is the love of my life and he always will be." The former Miss World USA continued, "Our 37 years of marriage were an extraordinary gift. We shared the passion I hope everyone is lucky enough to experience in their lifetime. We protected each other and were each other’s champions always. We have always been grateful for the two beautiful lives we created together: our children, Jessica and James. They are the lights of my life, and were the greatest joy of Robert’s. I see so much of Robert in them, and I know he lives on through them."

She also thanked fans for their condolences and wrote, "To all the fans who have shared their condolences: Jessica, James, and I want to say thank you. We especially love hearing about the times you met Robert at concerts or through his work in the gaming world. He loved meeting you and hearing your stories." Lastly, the 69-year-old paid her last tribute to her late better half and expressed,

To Robert:

You are the most honorable person that I have ever had the privilege to know. And I got to be your wife and the mother of your children. Thank you for giving me all the love in my life. Nothing could prepare our family for this moment, but we will do our best to follow our dreams and honor the legacy you’ve left behind. I will love you always and forever.

Check out Lunda Carter's Instagram post below:

