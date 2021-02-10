Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp's Mother Passes Away, German unable To Attend Her Funeral

On Wednesday, reports from Germany confirmed that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's mother, Elisabeth, tragically passed away at the age of 81 last month. However, the 53-year-old wasn't able to attend her funeral in Germany due to the strict travel restrictions in the country. Klopp did pay a special tribute to his mother though and claimed that she "meant everything" to him.

Premier League news: Jurgen Klopp's mother tragically passed away in January, Liverpool coach unable to attend funeral

Earlier on Wednesday, German newspaper Schwarzwaelder Bote confirmed the tragic passing away of Jurgen Klopp's mother Elisabeth. The report claimed that Elisabeth was 81 years of age when she expired on January 19 after suffering from an illness. However, her funeral took place on Tuesday and unfortunately, Jurgen Klopp was unable to attend it due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions in Germany. Germany is not allowing anyone to enter from countries that are dealing with mutations of the coronavirus.

Jurgen Klopp’s mother, Elisabeth Klopp, has died at the age of 81.⁣ Because of the pandemic, Jurgen cannot attend the funeral.



Klopp: “She meant everything to me. She was a real mom in the best sense of the word.”



However, the newspaper wrote a wonderful tribute for Elisabeth, who lost her father at the age of 16 before going on to work for the family’s grocery store. Elisabeth married Norbert Klopp in 1960. Jurgen’s middle name is in honour of his father, who passed in 2000 at the age of 66 after a serious illness. Elisabeth is survived by her three children — Stefanie, Isolde and the youngest, Jurgen.

Klopp also paid a special tribute for his mother as he told the regional newspaper, "She (Elizabeth) meant everything to me. She was a real mum in the best sense of the word. As a devout Christian, I know she is in a better place now. The fact that I can't be at the funeral is due to the terrible times. But as soon as the circumstances allow, we will hold a wonderful commemoration that is appropriate to it."

Reports claim that Klopp had last met his mother on her 80th birthday, prior to the pandemic. Fans from all across the football world sent in their sympathies towards the Liverpool coach on social media. On Twitter, one wrote, "Klopp has been suffering from a personal loss and the team he cares about so much is failing on the football field, but this puts it into context. Thoughts and prayers with Klopp during these hard times." Another added, "This is just the worst. Unable to see a loved one for the last time due to the COVID travel restrictions. Stay strong, Jurgen.

Wish we could be there at the next home game. Imagine the love and support jurgen Klopp would get ❤️ . The most awful thing when you can’t see a loved one because of a pandemic . #LFC #Klopp #RIP — Grizz* (@GrizzKhan) February 10, 2021

