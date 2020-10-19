Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Others In New 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Character Posters

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is an upcoming Netflix drama film. It stars Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, Taylour Paige, Jonny Coyne, Jeremy Shamos and Dusan Brown. Earlier, first-look pictures were released by the makers. Now, the latest character posters have been dropped.

Also Read | Netflix Releases First Look Of Chadwick Boseman's Last Film 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom character posters

Netflix has shared all-new character posters of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. It highlights the actors and the characters that they portray in the movie. A tagline “it would be an empty world without the blues” is also seen which hints at “Mother of the Blues” name. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 18, 2020.

Image Source: MaRaineyFilm Twitter

Image Source: MaRaineyFilm Twitter

Image Source: MaRaineyFilm Twitter

Also Read | 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom' Virtual Preview Delayed By Netflix Post Boseman's Demise

Image Source: MaRaineyFilm Twitter

Image Source: MaRaineyFilm Twitter

Image Source: MaRaineyFilm Twitter

Image Source: MaRaineyFilm Twitter

Also Read | Viola Davis Shares Snippets From Her "Woman King" Training; Fans Call Her An 'inspiration'

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is based on the play of the same name by August Wilson. It focuses on a fateful recording session of “Mother of the Blues” Ma Rainey in Chicago 1927. The story deals with issues of music, race, relationships and the exploitation of black recording artists.

Tony Award-winner George C. Wolfe has directed the movie. The screenplay is by Ruben Santiago-Hudson. It is produced by Todd Black’s Escape Artists, Denzel Washington and Dany Wolf. Tobias A. Schliessler serves as the cinematography, and the music is by Branford Marsalis.

Brief Synopsis of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary “Mother of the Blues,” Ma Rainey (Academy Award winner Viola Davis). Late to the session, the fearless, fiery Ma engages in a battle of wills with her white manager and producer over control of her music. As the band waits in the studio’s claustrophobic rehearsal room, ambitious trumpeter Levee (Chadwick Boseman) — who has an eye for Ma’s girlfriend and is determined to stake his own claim on the music industry — spurs his fellow musicians into an eruption of stories revealing truths that will forever change the course of their lives. Adapted from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson’s play, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom celebrates the transformative power of the blues and the artists who refuse to let society’s prejudices dictate their worth.

Also Read | Chadwick Boseman To Be Made Part Of Marvel's 'Black Panther 2' By Using CGI?

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom serves as Chadwick Boseman’s last project. The actor passed away on August 28, 2020, after battling colon cancer for four years. At the time, the project was in the pre-production stage. It was set to have its preview in September but was postponed to pay respect to Boseman’s demise. Before his death, Chadwick Boseman was seen in another Netflix film, Da 5 Blood, directed by Spike Lee.

Promo Image: Image Source: MaRaineyFilm Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.