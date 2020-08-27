Macaulay Culkin Pokes Fun At Fans As He Turns 40; Netizens Clap Back With Hilarious GIFs

On August 26, Home Alone fame Macaulay Culkin turned a year older and celebrated his 40th birthday. While trolling his fans, he mentioned how old they must feel when they find out how old he is. In a series of tweets, Macaulay Culkin joked that his job was to "make people feel old" as he announced it was his 40th birthday. In another tweet in the row, Macaulay also poked fun and said he was about to enter a midlife crisis. As soon as Macaulay Culkin's 40th birthday thread started surfing online, many of his fans came up with sarcastic and hilarious replies.

Hey guys, wanna feel old?



I'm 40.



You're welcome. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

Within a couple of hours, the 'I'am 40 tweet' managed to garner more than 1.4M likes and is still counting. So far, the tweet has bagged 231.5k re-tweets along with 44.8k comments. A fan of him wrote, "Damn it Macaulay. I'm only 23 I don't wanna feel old. Yet now I do". On the other side, a fan wrote a birthday wish for him, which read, "Thank you When Uncle Buck was released in 1989 i was 13 and when Home alone was released in 1990 i was 14 you haven't changed abit ya still". Meanwhile, a section of fans shared witty GIFs to clap back at Macaulay Culkin.

You're 40?!?!? Jesus, then what does that make me???!!! pic.twitter.com/MUUPc3jGBK — King Natles (@natnatles) August 26, 2020

Wait what, how are you only 5 years older than me?! pic.twitter.com/CvnkAOBM1s — André Segers (@AndreSegers) August 26, 2020

Happy 40th birthday Macaulay! The best years of your life are just getting started. Wishing you many more birthdays to come. 🎁 🎂 pic.twitter.com/JPfiZHI3xs — Ms. Anonymous (@msanonymousme) August 27, 2020

Macaulay Culkin's age and career

Born in 1980, Macaulay Culkin turned 40 on Wednesday. Along with being an actor, he is also a musician and a web host. He rose to fame as a child actor and is known for playing Kevin McCallister in the film series Home Alone which was released in 1990. After the success of Home Alone, he was featured in numerous hit films of the 90s' such as My Girl, The Good Son, The Nutcracker, Getting Even with Dad, The Pagemaster, and Richie Rich, among many others.

Later in 2003, after a hiatus of nine years, the actor marked his come back on the TV screen as he portrayed a guest appearance in Will and Grace. He was last seen in 2019's comedy-drama release, Changeland. Meanwhile, earlier this year, it was announced he had joined the cast of American Horror Story for its tenth season.

