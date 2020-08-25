Last Updated:

'The Batman' Trivia Quiz That Could Determine If You Are A True Fan Of Caped Crusader

'The Batman' trivia quiz is a series of questions that can help you analyse a few facts about the new and upcoming Batman film. Read ahead to know more.

Written By
Gladwin Menezes
the batman trivia quiz

Matt Reeves directed film ‘The Batman’ finally released the first trailer and fans simply rejoiced upon its arrival. The trailer came along at the DC FanDome event were several trailers and snippets for various movies were released.

The FanDome event proved to be a vital occasion for several DC fans after the release of a number of trailers, including the famous Snyder Cut. Fans got to watch Robert Pattinson for the first time as the caped crusader and as Bruce Wayne as well. Impressed by his performance in the short trailer, fans poured in several positive comments for the actor on how well he portrayed the character of the caped crusader. Zoë Kravitz too could be seen in a short appearance as Catwoman. Both Batman and Catwoman engaged in a duel in the trailer which seemed quite appealing to fans. Penguin, played by Colin Farrell, also made fans happy as the actor looked unrecognizable as the notorious gangster. Thus as the movie has created a buzz, here are some interesting trivia questions that will test your knowledge in regards to the Caped Crusader.

The Batman trivia quiz

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Batman (@batman) on

Also Read | Colin Farrel Undergoes A Complete Transformation To Play Penguin In 'The Batman' 

Also Read | Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' Isn't An Origin Story, Clears Director Matt Reeves

Which super-villain once broke Batman's back, leaving him crippled and wheelchair-bound?

  • Killer Croc
  • Bane
  • Ra’s Al Ghul
  • Joker

What were the names of Bruce Wayne's parents?

  • Wayne and Alice
  • George and Elaine
  • James and Elizabeth
  • Thomas and Martha

 

Who is credited with creating Batman?

  • Bob Kane
  • Jack Kirby
  • Joe Shuster
  • Jerry Siegel

 

Which Batman villain formerly worked as a zoologist?

  • Manbat
  • Poison Ivy
  • Killer Croc
  • The Penguin
  •  

In which year was the character of Robin first introduced?

  • 1970
  • 1940
  • 1960
  • 1950

 

In Detective Comics #267, a magical Kobold from another dimension decides to help Batman fight crime--what is his name?

  • Martian Manhunter
  • Bat-Dwarf
  • Mr Mxyztplk
  • Bat-Mite

 

The original Batgirl was related to which familiar Batman character?

  • The Joker
  • Batwoman
  • Alfred
  • Commissioner Gordon

 

Which of these Bat-villains was introduced first?

  • The Riddler
  • Catwoman
  • Mr Freeze
  • The Penguin

 

What was Alfred the Butler's original family name?

  • Pennyworth
  • Beagle
  • Windham
  • Chatsworth

 

What was Bat-hound's name?

  • Champ
  • Burt
  • Ace
  • Krypto

Also Read | 'Disturbia' Cast Includes Young Shia LaBeouf In Lead Role Along With Sarah Roemer

Answers

  • Bane
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Batman (@batman) on

  • Thomas and Martha
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by thomas and martha wayne (@thomas_and_martha_wayne) on

  • Bob Kane
  • Manbat
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Batman🦇 (@the.batman) on

  • 1940
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Batman (@batman) on

  • Bat-Mite
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Demetrio Babul R. (@demetrio_babul) on

  • Batwoman
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Batman (@batman) on

  • Catwoman
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Batman (@batman) on

  • Beagle
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anonymous (@alfred.pennyworth_) on

  • Ace
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Batman (@batman) on

Also Read | Twitter India Appoints Manish Maheshwari As New Managing Director: Who Is He, All You Need To Know

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND