'The Batman' Trivia Quiz That Could Determine If You Are A True Fan Of Caped Crusader

Matt Reeves directed film ‘The Batman’ finally released the first trailer and fans simply rejoiced upon its arrival. The trailer came along at the DC FanDome event were several trailers and snippets for various movies were released.
The FanDome event proved to be a vital occasion for several DC fans after the release of a number of trailers, including the famous Snyder Cut. Fans got to watch Robert Pattinson for the first time as the caped crusader and as Bruce Wayne as well. Impressed by his performance in the short trailer, fans poured in several positive comments for the actor on how well he portrayed the character of the caped crusader. Zoë Kravitz too could be seen in a short appearance as Catwoman. Both Batman and Catwoman engaged in a duel in the trailer which seemed quite appealing to fans. Penguin, played by Colin Farrell, also made fans happy as the actor looked unrecognizable as the notorious gangster. Thus as the movie has created a buzz, here are some interesting trivia questions that will test your knowledge in regards to the Caped Crusader.
