'The Batman' Trivia Quiz That Could Determine If You Are A True Fan Of Caped Crusader

Matt Reeves directed film ‘The Batman’ finally released the first trailer and fans simply rejoiced upon its arrival. The trailer came along at the DC FanDome event were several trailers and snippets for various movies were released.

The FanDome event proved to be a vital occasion for several DC fans after the release of a number of trailers, including the famous Snyder Cut. Fans got to watch Robert Pattinson for the first time as the caped crusader and as Bruce Wayne as well. Impressed by his performance in the short trailer, fans poured in several positive comments for the actor on how well he portrayed the character of the caped crusader. Zoë Kravitz too could be seen in a short appearance as Catwoman. Both Batman and Catwoman engaged in a duel in the trailer which seemed quite appealing to fans. Penguin, played by Colin Farrell, also made fans happy as the actor looked unrecognizable as the notorious gangster. Thus as the movie has created a buzz, here are some interesting trivia questions that will test your knowledge in regards to the Caped Crusader.

The Batman trivia quiz

Which super-villain once broke Batman's back, leaving him crippled and wheelchair-bound?

Killer Croc

Bane

Ra’s Al Ghul

Joker

What were the names of Bruce Wayne's parents?

Wayne and Alice

George and Elaine

James and Elizabeth

Thomas and Martha

Who is credited with creating Batman?

Bob Kane

Jack Kirby

Joe Shuster

Jerry Siegel

Which Batman villain formerly worked as a zoologist?

Manbat

Poison Ivy

Killer Croc

The Penguin



In which year was the character of Robin first introduced?

1970

1940

1960

1950

In Detective Comics #267, a magical Kobold from another dimension decides to help Batman fight crime--what is his name?

Martian Manhunter

Bat-Dwarf

Mr Mxyztplk

Bat-Mite

The original Batgirl was related to which familiar Batman character?

The Joker

Batwoman

Alfred

Commissioner Gordon

Which of these Bat-villains was introduced first?

The Riddler

Catwoman

Mr Freeze

The Penguin

What was Alfred the Butler's original family name?

Pennyworth

Beagle

Windham

Chatsworth

What was Bat-hound's name?

Champ

Burt

Ace

Krypto

Answers

Bane

Thomas and Martha

Bob Kane

Manbat

1940

Bat-Mite

Batwoman

Catwoman

Beagle

Ace

