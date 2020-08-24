Books Quiz: You're A True Avid Reader If You Can Guess These Classics Based On Their Plot

All of the avid readers must have at least read a few classic novels, be it by choice or by force during secondary school. There are many Gothic novels, romances, and domestic dramas to name a few that have been extremely famous in the literary canon. Thus, here is a fun classic novel quiz for all the avid readers out there. Can you identify the novel based on a brief plot summary?

The story of this 1847's novel revolves around scandalous passion, love triangles, and the supernatural. It follows the lives of Catherine and Heathcliff and their fraught love. The duo marries other people, but former lover's children suffer their own fates as their lives move forward. Can you guess the title of this Emily Brontë novel?

No Coward Soul Is Mine

Wuthering Heights

To a Wreath of Snow

Agnes Grey: The Tenant of Wildfell Hall

This George Eliot novel follows the life of Dorothea, an earnestly intelligent woman who makes a huge mistake of choosing to marry a pompous scholar, Edward Casaubon, many years senior to her. While Dorothea hopes to be extremely involved in his work, Edward wants her to serve as a secretary. Can you identify the novel?

Middlemarch

The Mill of the Floss

Silas Marner

Adam Bede

This detective novel by Agatha Christie tells the story of how an elegant train of the 1930s which gets stopped due to heavy snowfall. However, Poirot's trip to London from the Middle East gets halted after a murder is discovered later and he's asked to investigate the case. Can you identify which classic novel is it?

The Mysterious Affair at Styles

Murder on the Orient Express

The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

Death on the Nile

The epic fantasy novel by J. R. R. Tolkien focuses on the life of Frodo, a hobbit who undertakes a dangerous mission of destroying the powerful ring in the dark land of Mordor. It is a sequel to Tolkien 1937's book The Hobbit. Can you identify the novel based on its summary?

The Silmarillion

The Lord of the Rings

The Fall of Gondolin

The Two Towers

This Charlotte Brontë novel follows the story of a simple girl, Jane, as she battles through various struggles in life. Her struggles include her abusive Aunt Reed, her deep-rooted emotions for Rochester and Rochester's wedding to Bertha. Can you identify this classic novel based on its plot?

Villette

Shirley, A Tale

Jane Eyre

Glass Town

Yet another detective fiction novel by Agatha Christie, this book narrates the tale of Arthur Hastings who meets an old friend, Hercule Poirot, after returning from South America. Hastings is shown a mysterious letter received by Poirot, which details a crime that is soon to be committed while he suspects it to be a murder. Can you identify this novel?

The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

Death on the Nile

The A.B.C. Murders

The Mysterious Affair at Styles

This novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald is set in New York and tells the tragic story of a self-made millionaire, Jay and revolves around his pursuit of a wealthy young woman whom he loved since his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Can you identify this classic novel?

Tender is the Night

The Great Gatsby

This Side of Paradise

The Beautiful and Damned

This Agatha Cristie novel focuses on a young Sophia, who returns from war to find her grandfather poisoned with a family filled with suspects. However, her fiance, the son of the assistant commissioner of Scotland Yard, Charles helps her find out who the murderer is. Can you identify this novel?

The Murder on the Links

The A.B.C. Murders

Murder on the Orient Express

Crooked House

Answers:

Wuthering Heights Middlemarch The Lord of the Rings Jane Eyre Murder on the Orient Express The A.B.C. Murders The Great Gatsby Crooked House

