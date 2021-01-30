Is Megan Fox Engaged? 'Rogue' Actor's Recent Photos With Beau MGK Spark Engagement Rumours

"Is Megan Fox engaged to Machine Gun Kelly?" is one of the hottest topics of discussion among fans on social media as the couple recently sparked engagement rumours on January 28. A couple of photos of the love birds recently surfaced online wherein Megan can be seen flaunting a massive ring on her left ring finger. Although the Transformers actor is still a married woman as she filed her divorce with Brain Austin two months ago, speculations are rife that Megan and MGK have decided to take their courtship a step ahead after photos of the former's engagement-like ring made rounds on social media.

Also Read | Machine Gun Kelly Reveals What Inspired Him For 'Downfalls High' Musical

Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly engaged?

On Thursday, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's photos from New York City made headlines as netizens are convinced that the celebrity couple is already engaged. Megan and MGK were snapped by the paparazzi outside a hotel in NYC, in which, the American actor was seen flaunting a huge ring on her engagement finger. The photos were first published by Daily Mail, wherein the two left the hotel to hop into their limo to attend the rehearsals of their performance in the upcoming episode of SNL (Saturday Night Live).

Also Read | Masika Kalysha Ends Relationship With Jamar Champ, 3 Weeks After Getting Engaged

In the pictures that surfaced online, the 34-year-old sported a quirky headband with pink cat ears and complemented it with a matching pink animal print cardigan over an all-black outfit. On the other hand, her 30-year-old rapper beau was seen sporting a black puffer jacket along with debuting what seemed to be a fresh haircut. Soon after the pictures made rounds on social media, they took fans of the lovers by surprise and went on to make headlines as well.

Check out the pictures that sparked Megan Fox's engagement rumours below:

Megan Fox sparks engagement rumors as she's spotted with ring on THAT finger while joining beau Machine Gun Kelly at SNL rehearsals



Megan and MGK emerged from their hotel without masks and waited for their car out front. pic.twitter.com/gBsm5u5uqx — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) January 29, 2021

Also Read | Is Floyd Mayweather Already Engaged To Head Stripper And Girlfriend Anna Monroe?

On January 30, Megan Fox seemingly responded to her engagement rumours with Machine Gun Kelly by sharing an NSFW picture on her Instagram Stories. In the photograph shared by her, the Above the Shadows actor flaunted her left hand with a ring on the engagement finger that read, "F**k You". Check out Megan's Instagram story below:

Also Read | Are Shawn Mendes And Ladylove Camila Cabello Already Engaged?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.