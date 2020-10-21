Machine Gun Kelly Quits Thriller Flick 'Wash Me In The River'; Replaced By Taylor Kitsch

Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly had to let go his upcoming role in the film Wash Me In The River due to scheduling conflicts, as reported by Deadline. MGK is reportedly replaced by Friday Night starrer fame Taylor Kitsch post quitting the project. Wash Me In The River will be helmed by Randall Emmett and also stars John Malkovich and Robert De Niro.

About Machine Gun Kelly’s film

In the movie, Machine Gun Kelly was supposed to essay the role of a recovering addict which will now by essayed by Taylor Kitsch. His character is that of a man who goes to every peddler and drug dealer, who might have played a part in the death of his former lover. The film also sees two cops who are investigating the trail cautiously. The shooting of the movie is all set to go on floors next month in Georgia and Puerto Rico.

Machine Gun Kelly will be next seen in Randall Emmett’s Midnight in the Switchgrass alongside girlfriend Megan Fox. If reports are to be believed, then the scheduling conflicts arrived due to the shortage of dates as Midnight in the Switchgrass was already in the picture. The story of this film is based on a true story from Texas. It chronicles the life of the most dangerous serial killer who is hunted by FBI agent Karl Helter and Rebecca Lombardi.

Machine Gun Kelly on professional front

On the work front, the musician-turned-actor was previously seen in The King of Staten Island, a comedy-drama helmed by Judd Apatow. In the film, MGK essayed the role of a tattoo shop owner. The plot chronicles the life of a young man who wants to get his life together before his mother begins to date a new man.

Post this, MGK made an appearance in the superhero film Project Power. He essayed the role of Newt in the film, who possess the ability of thermal regulation which allows him to generated fire from his body. However, his ability is limited and when used extensively, it leaves him with severe burns. Eventually, in the movie, his character dies after having a drug overdose.

