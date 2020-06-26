What Happened To Megan Fox's Career? How Did She Make A Comeback?

Megan Fox is a popular actor known for her contribution to Hollywood. She entered the acting industry with the 2001 film, Holiday in the Sun. For a couple of years, she was brought on as a guest star on shows like What I Like About You and Two and a Half Men. After some years of struggle, Megan Fox managed to land her breakout role in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.

Megan Fox's acting career

The movie Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen certainly established Megan as a successful and talented actor that got her a number of other gigs. After the 2004 film, Megan bagged a role in ABC’s sitcom called Hope & Faith. She replaced Nicole Paggi and portrayed the role of Sydney Shanowski in the show. She continued to appear on the show until it was called off by ABC in the year 2006.

In 2007, Megan managed to land a prominent role in the famous action franchise, Transformers. In this film, Megan played the love interest of Shia LaBeouf's character Sam Witwicky that certainly got her mainstream popularity. Fox was nominated for Breakthrough Performance title at the MTV Movie Awards. She then reportedly signed two Transformers movies but the deal fell apart.

Megan Fox got the critical acclaim and worldwide recognition with her performance in Transformers. However, she gave some statements to media portals that working with the Transformers director Michael Bay was like working under “Hitler”. After this statement, Megan Fox was fired from the franchise in June of 2009.

The actor then bagged a lead role in the film Jennifer's Body which was written by the Academy Award winner Diablo Cody. Megan also started shooting for her film Jonah Hex where she played the role Leila, Jonah Hex’s love interest. The film received a lot of negative responses and was a critical and commercial failure in the US. After that, the film’s international distribution right was cancelled, which certainly took a hit on Megan's acting career.

From 2010-2014, Megan Fox went on to do a number of projects like Passion Play, Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphins, The Dictator and Robot Chicken but was not able to rise to her previous status as a Hollywood diva.

In 2013, Megan decided to set aside her differences with Transformers director Michael Bay and started worked again with him on his reboot of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which kickstarted her acting career again. She was also brought in to reprise her role for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows and went on to do other films like Above the Shadows, Zeroville, and The Battle of Jangsari Maggie.

