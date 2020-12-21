Machine Gun Kelly Pens Cryptic Note After Eminem Releases New Album; Check Out

Eminem amazed his fans over the weekend by releasing his surprise album Music To Be Murdered By - Side B. On December 18, he took to his Instagram handle and shared the poster of his album. Sharing the mysterious looking poster on social media, Eminem wrote, "Uncle Alfred heard you screaming for more... enjoy Side B. Link in bio".

After a few hours of Eminem's Music To Be Murdered By - Side B release, Machine Gun Kelly tweeted some cryptic posts on his official Twitter account. According to fans' speculations, the latter reacted to the former's surprise album release. Read ahead for more details.

Eminem's surprise music album release

Eminem's song, Gnat from Music To Be Murdered By - Side B has an unrevealed mention of Machine Gun Kelly.

"They say these bars are like COVID (Bars are like COVID)

You get 'em right off the bat (You get 'em right off the bat)

Infected with SARS and Corona (Infected with SARS and Corona)

Like you took a bite off of that (Damn)

And it goes from martian to human (Yeah)

That's how the virus attacks (That's how the virus attacks)

They come at me with machine guns (Brr)

Like trying to fight off a gnat".

Machine Gun Kelly's cryptic tweets

On December 18, Machine Gun Kelly took to his Twitter handle and posted two cryptic tweets. In the first tweet, he wrote, "I’m under your skin". Followed by his second tweet, "those subliminal" and added a laughing and trash emoji. Fans were quick to share their reactions. It didn't take much time for the netizens to relate Kelly's off-beat tweets to Eminem's album release. Check out Machine Gun Kelly's tweets.

i’m under your skin 🙃 — Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) December 17, 2020

those subliminals 🤣🚮 — Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) December 18, 2020

Fans' reactions

One of the Twitter users wrote, "It feels like eminem is running outta shit to rap about that he gotta mention that beef on every album he been putting out", while another added, "Friendly reminder to all eminem fans: eminem himself declared peace with mgk in his last album. Now y'all acting like it never happened".

Another fan tweeted, "Once again he bored af and he want the heat again. He needs sales lol". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Em mentions everyone he's ever had beef with, it's fun for him to be petty. He mentioned Ja and that shit is 20 years old 💀 you'll be a target for the rest of his career, that's just how it goes — Holly (@spellboundbyu) December 18, 2020

Too many millennials got used to beef being one song. Go back and study the history. MGK made rap devil to make people talk about him. Now Em going old school and will bury him every chance because that's what beef is supposed to be. Beef is murder, Life or career ends. — Josh Wisser (@wisser_josh) December 19, 2020

The irony of the gnat line 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VpqfUAObkN — Pandora (@lovehateitall) December 19, 2020

