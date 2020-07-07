Charlize Theron Calls It 'heartbreaking' To Not Star In 'Mad Max: Fury Road' Sequel

In a recent interview with a leading news daily, Hollywood actor Charlize Theron spoke about not being asked to reprise her role as Furiosa in the much-acclaimed film, Mad Max: Fury Road franchise. Speaking about the same, Charlize Theron remarked that she loved the character and is grateful that she had a small part in creating it. Adding to the same, Charlize Theron remarked that she will fondly remember the character and said that it was heartbreaking to not have an opportunity to reprise the role.

Charlize’s exit from the franchise film was confirmed by the director George Miller, during an interview with a news daily in May. In the interview, the director had mentioned that Theron won't be seen in the movie, as the sequel film follows a younger Furiosa, however, he previously considered casting Charlize Theron using CGI to de-age her. If the reports are to be believed, George Miller is now planning to cast a younger actor for the role. Speaking about the effects of age CGI in cinema, George Miller added that despite valiantly using CGI in The Irishman, it still remains an uncanny valley.

All about Mad Max franchise

Starring Tom Hardy, Charlize and Nicholas Hoult in the leading role, Mad Max: Fury Road follows the story of a woman, who protests against a sinister ruler in search of her homeland with a group of female prisoners and a drifter named Max. Directed by George Miller, the movie also stars Hugh Keays-Byrne, Josh Helman, Nathan Jones, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in prominent roles. Released in 2015, the movie has collected ₹37.52 crores during its run at the box office. The movie also won the Academy Award for Best Production Design and Academy Award for Best Costume Design in 2016.

On the work front

Last year, Charlize Theron worked in the Oscar-nominated film, Bombshell. Starring Charlize, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie in the leading roles, Bombshell follows the story of a group of women, who take on News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at his news network. Directed by Jay Roach, Bombshell earned three nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards. The actor will be next seen in Atomic Blonde 2.

