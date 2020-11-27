'Vegas Vacation' Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Play In This 1997 Comedy

Vegas Vacation is the fourth instalment of the National Lampoon's Vacation series. The 1997 television film is a holiday classic. This comedy movie was directed by Stephen Kessler. The movie also saw two more additions to the Vacation franchise after Vegas Vacation which came out in the 2003 and 2015. Vegas Vacation characters are extremely funny and very well written by Elisa Bell and Bob Ducsay.

The plot of the film revolves around the Griswold family's vacation to the gambling capital of the United States, Vegas. The family go there to celebrate Sparky's new invention and renew his wedding vows but what happens in Vegas might not stay in Vegas. If you're wondering about the cast of Vegas Vacation, read details here.

READ MORE: 'The Christmas Train' Cast: See Details About Actors In This Hallmark Original

'Vegas Vacation' Cast: List of all the actors and the characters they play in the movie

Chevy Chase as Clark Griswold

Chevy Chase is a veteran American actor. He plays the lead role in Vegas Vacation, Clark Griswold. He is the head of the family, guiding the plot of the film throughout the Vacation franchise, Chevy keeps us entertained. Other notable works of the actor include Hot Tub Time Machine, Deal of the Century, Under the Rainbow, Community, Saturday Night Live and Family Guy amongst many other.

READ MORE: 'A Christmas Winter Song' Cast: List All Actors And Characters They Play In Movie

Beverly D'Angelo as Ellen Griswold

Beverly D'Angelo is also another veteran Hollywood actor who plays one of the leads in this 1997 classic. She plays the role of Ellen Griswold the wife of Clark in the movie. Beverly has been working in the showbiz for years and has more a hundred accreditations to her name. Some of the recent popular TV shows she was a part of are Insatiable, Mom and Entourage. She has also worked in many other films and shows.

READ MORE: My Christmas Love Cast: List All The Actors And The Characters They Play In The Movie

Marisol Nichols as Audrey Griswold

Marisol Nichols plays the role of Audrey Griswold in the movie. Audrey the daughter of Clark and Ellen. Marisol got a lot of appreciation for her work in Vegas Vacation. She was just a teen when she started acting and playing Audrey was her first major break. She then went on to play powerful roles in action dramas like Felon and 24(2001). Her most recent and popular character is from the mystery drama series Riverdale as Hermoine Lodge.

READ MORE: Movies Like Chateau Christmas That You Can Watch This Holiday Season, See List

Ethan Embry as Rusty Griswold

Ethan Embry plays the role of Rusty Griswold. He is the goofy son of the Griswolds who loves the nightlife just like his teenage sister, Audrey. Ethan Embry had been a part of Hollywood for some years before he became a part of Vegas Vacation cast. Some of the other popular works of the actor include Sweet Home Alabama, Once Upon A Time, Grace and Frankie and many other movies and TV shows.

READ MORE: Where Was 'The Christmas Bow' Filmed? Read To Know Where This Holiday Drama Was Shot

IMAGE CREDITS: @renesmoviechallange IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.