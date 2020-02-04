Union Budget
Madelaine Petsch Is A Bombshell Like Cheryl Blossom In These Outfits

Hollywood News

Madelaine Petsch is known for essaying the fiesty Cheryl Blossom in the show Riverdale. The actor is also known for her sartorial choices. Read on to know more.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
Madelaine Petsch

Madelaine Petsch has been enticing her fans with her fiery performance as Cheryl Blossom in the teen drama, Riverdale which is based on the Archie's Comics. She has garnered an enviable fan-following with her performance on the show and also for being an absolute bombshell when it comes to carrying out all her outfits. Madelaine is a bonafide diva and she has proved that time and again with her sartorial choices. Here are sometimes when Madelaine was truly a visual delight in these looks. 

Bewitching Is The Word

Madelaine makes a strong statement in this thigh slit gown with a cut-out detailing in the waistline. She opts for a sliver neckpiece with the entire look. She has her hair tied neatly back along with opting for radiant makeup. She has also opted for black stud earrings with the whole look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame) on

Also Read: A 'Riverdale' Fan? Here Is A List Of Similar Teenage Shows To Binge-watch

Tinker Bell vibes

Madelaine unleashed her inner Tinker Bell in this green gown with a plunging neckline and dramatic sleeves. She also opts for green coloured heels with the entire look. It is her hairdo which is further raising the glam quotient. The Riverdale actor has also opted for stud earrings with the whole look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame) on

Also Read: CW renews 'The Flash', 'Riverdale', 'Supergirl', 'Nancy Drew' and 9 other series

Ethereal is the Word

The Polaroid actor is looking like an absolute dream in this cream coloured off-shoulder gown. Her flawless skin is further stealing the show in the whole look. She has her hair tied neatly in the back. But it is her bold lip colour which is giving us some strong Cheryl Blossom vibes. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame) on

Also Read: 'Riverdale' Actor Lili Reinhart Is Every Fashionista’s Dream In These Lovely Outfits

Also Read: Camila Mendes's Looks Which Prove That She Is Nothing Like Veronica Lodge

Image Courtesy: Madelaine Petsch Instagram

 

 

Published:
