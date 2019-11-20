Madonna's Bizarre Video Of Drinking Own Urine Goes Viral On Social Media

Currently, in the midst of her Madame X Tour, Madonna posted a video of herself on Instagram TV on Sunday, November 17, 2019. She documented her 3 am ritual where she was taking an ice bath and after that drank a cup of her own urine. Madonna's video has become extremely popular.

Madonna drinks what?

Popstar Madonna has her own Instagram TV channel where she posts what the singer calls “3 am videos”. Recently, she had posted a bizarre video of herself drinking urine. Madonna's video started quite normally with the Popstar relaxing in an ice bath and her crew cheering her on as the temperature was 41 degrees. Madonna's video showed her sporting black T-shirt and shorts. She also mentions that she was doing this for her injury. After she got out of the ice bath, she was seen drinking a cup of urine. The pop star reportedly said it was good to drink urine after an ice bath. According to a leading daily, this was not the first time that Madonna has used urine as a medical treatment. Previously, she had reportedly used this technique to ward off athlete's foot.

Madonna's video has reportedly gained quite a viewership. Her fans have also quite liked the video and came up with favourable comments to show their support for their favourite pop star. Madonna's video is currently at 1,246,023 views on Instagram.

Madonna's video was also shared on her Twitter handle. Even her Twitter fans were supportive of her bizarre video. Madonna's video had over 59.3K views, 611 retweets and 4,114 likes at the time of this publication.

ICE TRAY-NEW DRIP-3:am Ice bath therapy for Madame ❌ !! Shall we start an ICE bath challenge?? 41 degrees 😬💧❄️ #icebath #madamex #ahlamalik pic.twitter.com/OaHQMLUICt — Madonna (@Madonna) November 18, 2019

