Madonna Sings Praise For Daughter Lourdes After She Gives A Nearly Nude Performance

Popstar Madonna's oldest daughter Lourdes Leon recently performed a nearly nude scene during Art Basel in Miami, Florida. The performance was reportedly named Love Different 2020. Lourdes Leon has evidently tried to push the envelope in performing arts by headlining the performance. It was reportedly a recreation of a stimulated orgy scene where she was seen posing nearly nude.

Also read: Will Smith Performs A Lullaby Rendition At Times Square For The 'Big Sleep Out' Event

Lourdes Leon performs nearly nude in Miami

Lourdes started off her performance by sporting a plunging tie-dye tank dress with a corseted bodice. The dress was designed by a Spanish brand Desigual and she was styled by Alicia Padrón. Her performances included her stripping off the dress and pose nearly nude. She then joined a group of underdressed men and women and simulated the scene of an orgy.

Also read: Upcoming Superhero Movies: Must Watch Marvel, DC And Sony Movies In 2020

It was reported that the performance members were seen kissing and grinding to recreate an orgy. Many sexual activities were merely simulated as the performance was based on exploring the concept of individuality and freedom. The performance was curated by artist Carlota Guerrero. This is not the first time when Lourdes Leon has tried to push the boundaries with her artistic choices. She was seen appearing topless in on the catwalk for a fashion show last year too.

Also read: 'Frozen 2' Tops Billboard Top 200 Album Chart, Continues Prequel's Legacy

Talking about her daughter's talents, Madonna has previously stated that Lourdes is exceptionally talented. Madonna stated that she often feels envious as Lourdes is a dancer, a piano player and an actor. Madonna deemed her daughter to be more talented than her in many public occasions. Since art is highly subjective, many netizens have come forward and shared their views about Lourdes' performance in Miami. Check out their reactions below.

#Madonna’s daughter #LourdesLeon performed nearly nude in a simulated #orgy during #ArtBasel in #Miami this weekend. Sounds like she had a great time. I went to #Popeyes & tried their new chicken sandwich. — Alan Boccadoro (@bocc1_) December 8, 2019

Also read: Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer Starring Gal Gadot Caught In Memes; Seen Them Yet?

Madonna’s daughter #LourdesLeon simulates orgy with men and women for #ArtBasel show. ...Lourdes Leon exhibits amazing and remarkable talent in a woman so young and fragile. Can’t wait to see her performing a live sex act with a donkey (or German Shepherd) on stage in Tijuana. pic.twitter.com/H9jLgGwXXQ — Elain Durham (@ElainDurham) December 8, 2019

Also read: LA Film Critics Name ‘Parasite’ Year’s Best Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.