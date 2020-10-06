Did You Know Madonna Refused To Work With David Guetta Because Of His Star Sign? Read

Madonna recently made headlines after French DJ, David Guetta claimed that the evergreen Singer rejected to work with him after he revealed his star sign. David made this claim in an interview on the McFly et Carlito YouTube channel that aired on Sunday 4 October. Read on to know the details.

Why Madonna refused to work with David Guetta?

In the interview, David revealed that Madonna was interested in working with him after he won a Grammy in 2011 for remixing her song Revolver. He then spoke about a meeting that followed wherein Madonna told David that she loved the remix and suggested him to produce her next album. Recalling the events of that day, David said that they spoke about everything from the music to what she wants to do with her next album.

David later added that after he revealed his astrological sign Madonna made a face. She told him that they wouldn’t be able to work together. Madonna’s zodiac sign is a Leo while David Guetta’s zodiac sign is a Scorpio. According to The Guardian, in astrological land, this can be a fiery and confrontational combination.

According to Independent, Madonna worked with Scorpios before. She hired Bjork to co-write the track Bedtime Story in 1994. The track received favourable reviews from critics and fans alike. It reportedly reached the top ten in the UK charts.

On the work front

Known as the queen of pop, Madonna has been winning hearts ever since she joined the music industry. She rose to fame after the release of her solo debut album titled Madonna in 1983. Madonna is reportedly one of the most influential figures in popular culture.

Over the years, Madonna has presented her fans with back to back hits and hence still tops the chart of everyone’s favourite pop singer. Some of Madonna’s songs include Papa Don’t Preach, Like a Prayer, Vogue, La Isla Bonita, Into the Groove, Where’s the Party and What it Feels Like for a Girl.

About David Guetta

Pierre David Guetta known as David Guetta is a French DJ. David Guetta has reportedly sold over nine million albums and thirty million singles worldwide. David Guetta’s songs include Titanium, Hey Mama, Say My Name, Play Hard, Mad Love and Official Song of UEFA EURO 2016 This One’s For You.

Image Credits: Madonna/David Guetta Instagram

